Address by Mr Pranav Adani at Groundbreaking Ceremony of Adani Cement Grinding Unit, Guna (Madhya Pradesh)

Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav ji, Honorable Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji, Honorable Food & Civil Supplies Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Govind Singh Rajput Ji, Honorable Power Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Pradhuman Singh Tomar Ji, Honorable Officials of the Government of Madhya Pradesh, To our partners – colleagues – and everyone here, Greetings to all, It gives me immense pride to be present amongst you today, on this sacred soil of Guna, for the *Bhoomi Pujan* ceremony of Adani Cement. Today marks not merely the commencement of a single project, but a day that will give a new direction to the development of Madhya Pradesh. Under the leadership of Honorable Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Madhya Pradesh has gained a new momentum of development. The government’s focus lies on Infrastructure, Industry, and Employment. The fact that the state’s GDP is projected to exceed ₹15 lakh crore in the year 2025 serves as proof that Madhya Pradesh is moving forward with strength. Under the Prime Minister’s PM Gati-Shakti Vision, the improvements made here in logistics, industrial infrastructure, and transportation facilities have created a very robust environment for investment. I also express my special gratitude to the Honorable Union Minister, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia. Your cooperation and efforts have been of immense assistance to us. As a result, development plans have quickly materialized—not merely on paper, but on the ground as well. Recently, you encouraged us by being present at the inauguration of the Adani Vikas Kendra in Shivpuri district. Friends, Today, the Adani Group is active in several vital sectors of the country—such as Energy, Infrastructure, Logistics, and Green Technology. Our goal is not merely to expand our business, but to contribute to India’s development and bring about a 10 May 2026 real ransformation in people’s lives. During the Global Investors Summit held in Bhopal last year, our Chairman, the Honorable Gautam Adani, pledged an investment of ₹110,000 crore for the state of Madhya Pradesh. This investment is earmarked for sectors such as Hydro Pumped Storage, Cement, Mining, Smart Meters, and Thermal Energy. By the year 2030, this initiative will generate new employment opportunities for 120,000 people. Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks a firm step towards translating that very promise into reality on the ground. Our focus lies on providing the people of Guna District with new employment opportunities and ensuring they lead a life of dignity. Madhya Pradesh has always been a state of great importance to us. We have invested over ₹4,000 crore in the Ametha and Kymor plants located in Katni District. Adani Power is currently supplying 1,200 megawatts of electricity to Madhya Pradesh. Furthermore, preparations are underway to generate an additional 5,600 megawatts of electricity. This will help meet the growing power requirements of Madhya Pradesh. Additionally, we have also commissioned wind energy projects in Lahori, Dhar, Ratlam, and Ujjain & we will be soon laying the foundation for cement plant in Ujjain too. Today, we have performed the groundbreaking ceremony for Adani Cement’s new plant in Guna. Currently, Adani Cement has a capacity of 109 MTPA, and we are continuously expanding. Our endeavor is to establish a production and supply network that ensures our cement reaches people quickly, keeps costs low, and maintains consistent quality. This project will be completed in two phases, with an annual capacity of 40 lakh metric tonnes. The target is to commission Phase One by 2028. We will execute this project while keeping speed, quality, and the environment in mind. An investment of over ₹1,060 crore will be made in this project. This is the largest investment in Guna to date. It will provide direct and indirect employment to approximately 1,500 people. In the times to come, this project will contribute over ₹6,000 crore to the State treasury. However, I would also like to emphasize that the true strength of any project lies not merely in numbers, but in the transformative change it brings to people’s lives. This plant will generate new opportunities in the surrounding area— including new small businesses, transportation, services, and local supply chains.Friends, 10 May 2026 This is not merely an investment in a cement plant. It is an investment based on trust in the people of Madhya Pradesh. It is an investment in the future of the local youth. And it is an investment in partnership for the progress of the state. Honorable Chief Minister and Honorable Union Minister, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you and your government; thanks to your efforts, a positive environment has been created for industries, and the pace of decision-making has accelerated. The Adani Group stands firmly alongside the bright future of Madhya Pradesh. We will continue to work as a partner in the state’s development and contribute to the nation-building of India.

Thank you. Jai Hind.