AESL Delivers Strong Q3 And 9M FY26 Performance Across The Board

Adani Energy Solutions Limited: Adani Energy Solutions Limited (“AESL”), part of the globally diversified Adani portfolio and the largest private transmission, distribution, and smart metering company in India, today announced its financial and operational performance for the quarter and nine month ended December 31, 2025.

“We are delighted to have delivered yet another strong quarter. Despite the challenges, our core strengths of strong on-ground execution, focused O&M and capital management have helped to drive consistent progress on the project development side. We have commissioned four transmission projects during the current financial year. The company reached an impressive mark of approximately 92.5 lakh meters, the highest in the country by any player at a benchmark daily installation rate. Looking ahead, we believe the growth outlook across our business areas remains robust. We expect a substantial increase in our asset capitalisation program across all core segments and expect strong momentum in bidding activity in the short to medium term,” said Kandarp Patel, CEO, Adani Energy Solutions.

Revenue

The total income of Rs 20,737 crore in 9MFY26 and Rs 6,945 crore in Q3FY26 grew by 16.2% and 15.7% respectively due to stable operating performance across business segments and higher SCA income

The operational revenue of Rs 13,628 crore in 9MFY26 was up 5.3% and grew 7.6% to Rs 4,491 crore in Q3FY26 driven by contribution from the recently operationalized transmission assets (MP–II in Q3FY25, Khavda Ph-II-A, KPS-1 and Sangod in Q1FY26 and NKTL in Q3FY26) and contribution from smart meters

EBITDA

At EBITDA level, the company saw double digit growth in 9MFY26 and Q3FY26 resulting from robust growth in transmission and smart meter and stable growth in distribution, EPC & other segments

The consolidated operational EBITDA of Rs 1,802 crore in Q3 grew by 13.6% with steady performance across all segments – transmission, distribution, and smart meter.

The operational EBITDA in transmission business saw moderate growth of 4.4% with back ended project commissioning. The operating EBITDA margin of 92% improved from 91% last year

Profit Before Tax: The consolidated PBT in 9MFY26 of Rs 2,205 crore ended 37.2% higher translating from strong EBITDA and supported by marginal increase in depreciation on a YoY basis and was up 43.2% in Q3FY26 at Rs 801 crore

Adjusted PAT: Q3FY26 Adjusted PAT of Rs 574 crore increased by 30.4% YoY translating from strong profitability at EBITDA and PBT level. The comparable PAT has been adjusted for a one-time positive impact of deferred tax of Rs 185 crore in Q3FY25 last year for a like-for-like comparison.

Transmission business

The company reported strong operational parameters during the quarter, with an average system availability of over 99.7%. Robust line availability resulted in an incentive income of Rs 33 crore in Q3FY26 reflecting the superior O&M practices

With KPS III (Khavda South Olpad) HVDC project win in Q3, the company’s aggregate transmission under construction pipeline reached Rs 77,787 crore

During the quarter, the company fully commissioned the North Karanpura Transmission Line (NKTL) project and operationalized 299 ckm

Distribution business (AEML Mumbai and MUL Mundra)

In AEML, the Mumbai distribution business, total units sold was 2,487 MUs in this quarter vs 2,574 MUs in Q3 FY25

The distribution loss achieved in AEML network was one of the lowest at 4.03% in Q3FY26

Segment-wise Progress And Outlook

Transmission

-Robust under construction project pipeline of 13 projects worth Rs 77,787 crore

-The near-term transmission tendering opportunity at ~Rs 1 lakh crore remains solid

Distribution

The distribution business recorded a steady business performance. AEML’s Regulated Asset Base (RAB) stands at Rs 9,342 crores (Equity of Rs 5,088 crores and Debt of Rs 4,254 crores) as of Q3 FY26, recording a growth of 22% YoY

Smart Meters

Installed 92.5 lakh smart meters cumulatively as of 9MFY26. Based on the current installation pace, the company will surpass the guidance of 1 crore cumulative meters by end of FY26

The under-implementation pipeline stands at 24.6 million smart meters, comprising ten projects with a revenue potential of over Rs 29,519 crore

ESG And Other Updates

AESL’s CSA score from S&P Global has improved to 80/100 from 73/100, placing AESL among top 9 percentile of 244 global electric utilities

AESL has received consolidated ESG Rating of “71” from NSE Sustainability Ratings & Analytics Limited (“NSE Sustainability”) for the FY2025

AESL’s smart metering business was Runners-Up in the Ramkrishna Bajaj National Quality Award (Services Category) for its AI-ML powered tool, which automates meter validation and speeds activation

AEML won SAP ACE Special Jury Recognition Award 2025 in The Disruptor Customer Experience Management category, reaffirming our commitment to digital innovation and seamless customer engagement

About Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL)

AESL, part of the Adani portfolio, is a multidimensional organization with presence in various facets of the energy domain, namely power transmission, distribution, smart metering, and cooling solutions. AESL is the country’s largest private transmission company, with a presence across 16 states of India and a cumulative transmission network of 27,901 ckm and 1,18,175 MVA transformation capacity.

In its distribution business, AESL serves more than 13 million consumers in metropolitan Mumbai and the industrial hub of Mundra SEZ. AESL is ramping up its smart metering business and is on course to become India’s leading smart metering integrator with an order book of over 24.6 million meters. AESL, with its integrated offering through the expansion of its distribution network through parallel licenses and competitive and tailored retail solutions, including a significant share of green power, is revolutionizing the way energy is delivered to the end consumer. AESL is a catalyst for transforming the energy landscape in the most reliable, affordable, and sustainable way.