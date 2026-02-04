Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ashwajit Singh, Founder and Managing Director of IPE Global, has been conferred with the prestigious ICAI Hall of Fame Award at the 19th ICAI Awards -World Forum of Accountants, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This is the highest honour instituted by ICAI, recognising Chartered Accountants for their exceptional lifetime contribution, leadership, and enduring impact across professions and society.

The ICAI Hall of Fame Award is jury-nominated and celebrates individuals whose professional excellence and ethical leadership have significantly shaped industries and institutions. Ashwajit Singh joins an esteemed cohort of past recipients who have set benchmarks of distinction in governance, public service, and nation-building.

With over three decades of experience in the development sector, Ashwajit Singh has played a pivotal role in strengthening health systems and advancing sustainable development across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Under his leadership, IPE Global has partnered with leading global and national institutions including USAID, FCDO, the World Bank, ADB, WHO, UN agencies, NITI Aayog among others translating policy into measurable, on-ground impact.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics & Political Science and Harvard Business School, Ashwajit Singh also serves on several international and national boards, contributing to strategic thought leadership across consulting, public health, and social impact.

Speaking on the recognition, Ashwajit Singh said, “It is a profound honour to receive the ICAI Hall of Fame Award from a profession that has shaped my values, discipline, and approach to leadership. This recognition belongs to each one who has walked this journey with me in advancing development outcomes that truly matter.”

The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum of Accountants brought together global leaders, professionals, and policymakers to celebrate excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership within the accounting and allied professions.