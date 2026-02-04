LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ashwajit Singh, who works as the Founder and Managing Director of IPE Global, received the ICAI Hall of Fame Award because of his lifelong commitment to development and public service work. The award recognises his three decades of work which advanced health systems through his collaborations with major global institutions while promoting sustainable development.

(Image Credit: NewsX)
(Image Credit: NewsX)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 4, 2026 14:58:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ashwajit Singh, Founder and Managing Director of IPE Global, has been conferred with the prestigious ICAI Hall of Fame Award at the 19th ICAI Awards -World Forum of Accountants, organised by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). This is the highest honour instituted by ICAI, recognising Chartered Accountants for their exceptional lifetime contribution, leadership, and enduring impact across professions and society.

The ICAI Hall of Fame Award is jury-nominated and celebrates individuals whose professional excellence and ethical leadership have significantly shaped industries and institutions. Ashwajit Singh joins an esteemed cohort of past recipients who have set benchmarks of distinction in governance, public service, and nation-building.

You Might Be Interested In

With over three decades of experience in the development sector, Ashwajit Singh has played a pivotal role in strengthening health systems and advancing sustainable development across Asia, Africa, and Europe. Under his leadership, IPE Global has partnered with leading global and national institutions including USAID, FCDO, the World Bank, ADB, WHO, UN agencies, NITI Aayog among others translating policy into measurable, on-ground impact.

An alumnus of the London School of Economics & Political Science and Harvard Business School, Ashwajit Singh also serves on several international and national boards, contributing to strategic thought leadership across consulting, public health, and social impact.

Speaking on the recognition, Ashwajit Singh said, “It is a profound honour to receive the ICAI Hall of Fame Award from a profession that has shaped my values, discipline, and approach to leadership. This recognition belongs to each one who has walked this journey with me in advancing development outcomes that truly matter.”

The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum of Accountants brought together global leaders, professionals, and policymakers to celebrate excellence, innovation, and ethical leadership within the accounting and allied professions.

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:56 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ashwajit SinghAshwajit Singh IPE GlobalICAI Awards World Forum of AccountantsICAI Hall of Fame AwardIndian chartered accountant award

RELATED News

SGCCI Organizes Grand ‘Energy–Power–Electrical Expo 2026’ in Surat

A Sneak into the Performance of the Play ‘Live From The Warehouse’

“Union Budget 2026-27 Progressive and Growth-Oriented” – Chairman, MATEXIL

Merino Showcases an Integrated Laminate and Board Solution at Matecia 2026 East Edition

Parimatch Sports Partnered with SG Pipers as Sponsor for the Hockey India League 2026

LATEST NEWS

‘Japan-Style Shock in Delhi?’ Underwear Vending Machines Spotted at THIS Metro Station, Viral Video Sparks Shock, Laughter and Debate Online

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

IIT Bombay Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace, Police Begin Investigation

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants
Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants
Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants
Ashwajit Singh Conferred With ICAI Hall Of Fame Award At The 19th ICAI Awards – World Forum Of Accountants

QUICK LINKS