Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special Daily Program

Bridging Ancient Wisdom with Modern Challenges: Acharya Prashant at IIT Delhi, Doordarshan to Air Special Daily Program

The IIT Delhi Alumni Association (IITDAA) recently hosted a truly memorable evening filled with curiosity, wisdom, and deep reflection. It was a special gathering that brought together students, alumni, and faculty members from IIT Delhi for a meaningful conversation with Acharya Prashant. An alumnus of both IIT Delhi and IIM Ahmedabad, Acharya Prashant has devoted his life to reviving Vedantic wisdom, offering it in a way that is fearless, rational, and deeply relatable. A philosopher at heart, he is also a prolific author and columnist. His unique approach has resonated with millions, drawing over 55 million followers to his YouTube channel and earning him the title of "the world’s most followed wisdom leader," as he shares timeless truths with a global audience.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: August 27, 2025 12:34:56 IST

Dr. Maneesh Jaiswal, president of IITDAA, opened the event with a warm welcome and a thoughtful commendation, setting the stage for an evening of deep discussions. The atmosphere was electric as the discussion unfolded, covering a wide range of thought-provoking topics. From the nuances of freedom of expression and the responsibilities that come with it to the ethical dilemmas posed by artificial intelligence, climate change, and the ever-growing culture of consumerism, Acharya Prashant held the audience in rapt attention. His insights on political delimitation also sparked deep contemplation. Students, faculty, and alumni alike were left spellbound by his ability to simplify complex ideas while making them intensely relevant to today’s world.

The evening became even more momentous with a landmark announcement—Doordarshan (Prasar Bharati), India’s largest public broadcaster, will soon air a special daily program featuring Acharya Prashant. This initiative promises to bring his unique blend of Vedantic wisdom and modern-day relevance to a national audience, making deep spiritual teachings accessible to millions of viewers across India.

IITDAA’s initiative in hosting such an event reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing intellectual curiosity and holistic growth within the IIT Delhi community.

