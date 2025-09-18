FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul adani group Beijing Abu Dhabi arshad nadeem ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Press Release > FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE

FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE

Abhishek Bachchan shines in 2025 with award-winning performances in I Want to Talk, chart-topping hits like Be Happy and Housefull 5, and a growing narrative of “Abhishek 2.0” — proving every role he plays becomes a milestone.

Abhishek Bachchan’s Monumental 2025: A Year of Hits & Accolades (Pc: Instagram)
Abhishek Bachchan’s Monumental 2025: A Year of Hits & Accolades (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 18, 2025 20:44:37 IST

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has had an extraordinary year in cinema, balancing commercial blockbusters with critically acclaimed streaming hits. Adding to the celebration, a new viral fan-made concept has taken social media by storm — giant statues of Abhishek embodying some of his most iconic characters from films like Guru, Sarkar, Bluffmaster, Dhoom, and Delhi 6.

The striking visual tribute captures the sentiment that every role Abhishek takes on ultimately becomes monumental in its own right. The actor, who recently won Best Actor for I Want to Talk at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, has been at the centre of attention for his consistent success streak. His recent releases Be Happy and Housefull 5 both ruled their respective platforms — with Be Happy trending at No. 1 on Prime Video and I Want to Talk topping Netflix charts, earning him both awards and praise.

Over the past few years, Abhishek’s trajectory has included some of his most celebrated performances in Dasvi, Ludo, Bob Biswas, and Ghoomer — each highlighting his ability to transform seamlessly across genres. This blend of mainstream success and critical acclaim has made 2025 one of the most defining years of his career.

The viral post, captioned “Every role Abhishek portrays ultimately becomes monumental. Now imagine it as a statue. Which one are you building in your mind?”, has only amplified the growing narrative around Abhishek Bachchan 2.0 — an actor at the peak of his craft, redefining success with every new release.

As one trade analyst recently remarked, “It’s truly been a Housefull year for Abhishek. The kind of momentum he’s carrying is rare, and it feels like he’s in a phase where everything he touches resonates with both critics and audiences.”

From the screen to the streets — Abhishek Bachchan’s impact continues to grow, and if these larger-than-life statues are anything to go by, the audience clearly sees him as nothing short of monumental.

Tags: abhishek bachchanHousefull 5Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

RELATED News

Adani Cement Sets World Record With Largest Raft Foundation For Religious Infrastructure
Right Paydays Launches in the USA: Compare Payday & Personal Loans on a Smarter Loan Comparison Website
Deepika Padukone’s Trailblazing Journey In Global Luxury Brands World: Pioneer For India’s Rise Globally And Significant To Growing Indian Representation As Ambassadors
Ashay Mohile Honored for Transformative Impact in Cybersecurity, AI Innovation, and Infrastructure Security Leadership
Keerthi Sagathia Set to Ignite Divya Raas 2025 with 11 Nights of Electrifying Navratri at Inorbit Mall, Malad

LATEST NEWS

The Luckiest Zodiac Signs That Naturally Attract Good Luck and Money
"Owe national apology": Gautam Adani slams Hindenburg's "baseless" claims after SEBI clean chit
From Modicare To Police Custody: Samir Modi, Brother Of Lalit Modi, Arrested In Rape Case Shocker!
Tickets live with launch of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 film
Surat Set to Host TEDx Surat 2025, A Celebration of Ideas and Inspiration
Transform Cantonment Boards into smart, sustainable urban ecosystems: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells IDES officers
Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said
US: BAPS Sanstha welcomes decision on closure of investigation, creation of Swaminarayan Akshardham
Kangana Ranut Visits Flood Hit Areas, More Concerned Of Her Restaurant In Mandi, Says Earned Only Rs 50
'Vrusshabha' teaser out: Mohanlal follows the "destiny's call" as a fierce warrior king
FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE
FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE
FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE
FROM SCREEN TO STATUE: ABHISHEK BACHCHAN’S SUCCESS CAPTURED LARGER THAN LIFE

QUICK LINKS