Gautam Adani Reviews Major Eastern India Power Investments, Reaffirms People-First Commitment

Gautam Adani Reviews Major Eastern India Power Investments, Reaffirms People-First Commitment

Gautam Adani visited major power project sites in Jharkhand and Bihar, reviewing the Adani Group’s large investments in the region.

Gautam Adani visited major power project sites in Jharkhand and Bihar
Gautam Adani visited major power project sites in Jharkhand and Bihar

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 22, 2026 18:49:55 IST

Gautam Adani Reviews Major Eastern India Power Investments, Reaffirms People-First Commitment

Mr Gautam Adani on Sunday visited project sites in Jharkhand and Bihar, reviewing major power investments that underscore the Adani Group’s expanding presence in eastern India, a region long seen as industrially underdeveloped despite significant mineral resources.

At tribal-dominated Godda in Jharkhand, Mr Adani reviewed operations at the 1,600 megawatt (MW) ultra-supercritical thermal power plant, built at an investment of over Rs 16,000 crore. The facility has generated thousands of direct and indirect jobs and strengthened rail connectivity in the region. The plant supplies electricity under a long-term agreement exclusively to Bangladesh, giving the project cross-border economic significance.

In neighbouring Bihar, which Mr Adani also visited during his day-long tour, the Group’s planned 2,400 MW ultra-supercritical power project at Pirpainti near Bhagalpur represents an investment of over Rs 27,000 crore and is expected to be commissioned over the next four to five years. The project is aimed at supporting rising industrial and urban demand in the state.

Combined, the developments position the Adani Group among the largest private-sector infrastructure investors in Jharkhand and Bihar, states that have historically attracted limited large-scale industrial capital despite abundant natural resources.

During the visit, Mr Adani interacted with engineers, technicians and frontline workers at the Godda facility, and also met tribal women from nearby communities, underscoring a people-first commitment even as the Group expands across sectors.

Earlier in the day, Mr Adani offered prayers at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar, fulfilling what he described as a long-held personal wish. The visit reflected his belief in Seva hi Sadhana Hai, the idea that service itself is a form of devotion. In recent years, Mr Adani and the Adani Group have also associated themselves with large spiritual and public gatherings, including initiatives linked to the Maha Kumbh Mela and the Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Prayagraj and Puri, respectively, last year, reinforcing a philosophy that faith, service and development can coexist.

1) The Adani Group Chairman reviews large power investments in Jharkhand and Bihar.
2) Projects rank among the region’s biggest private-sector commitments in an industrially underdeveloped corridor.
3) Interactions with plant workers and tribal women in Godda underscore Mr Adani’s people-first commitment.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 6:49 PM IST
Gautam Adani Reviews Major Eastern India Power Investments, Reaffirms People-First Commitment

