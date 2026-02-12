LIVE TV
Indian Air Force Instructors To Train British Fast Jet Pilots At RAF Valley In Historic First

Indian Air Force Instructors To Train British Fast Jet Pilots At RAF Valley In Historic First

IAF to send three flight instructors to RAF Valley to train British fast jet pilots, marking a first in UK-India military training ties.

United Kingdom and India have agreed to further enhance military training engagements. (Photo: X)
United Kingdom and India have agreed to further enhance military training engagements. (Photo: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 12, 2026 17:13:28 IST

Indian Air Force Instructors To Train British Fast Jet Pilots At RAF Valley In Historic First

The United Kingdom and India have agreed to further enhance military training engagements following the conclusion of the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks today [12 February] in New Delhi.

Under the latest agreement, the Indian Air Force will deploy three Qualified Flight Instructors (QFI) to Royal Air Force (RAF) Valley in the UK – the training base for British fast jet pilots. This marks the first time that Indian QFIs will impart fast jet training to British pilots at RAF Valley. The deployment will be initially for a period of two years.

The development closely follows the first-time deployment in January this year of an Indian Air Force officer as an instructor to the Royal Air Force College Cranwell – the air academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers. This marked all three British military academies now hosting Indian officers as instructors from respective services.

Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, said: “The signing of this Letter of Agreement is a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force. Bringing Indian QFIs into UK Military Flying Training Systems deepens our cooperation, enhances interoperability and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence in aircrew training.

“Together, we are investing in the foundation of a long-term collaboration and shaping a partnership that is both enduring and strategic in its outlook.”

Commodore Chris Saunders MBE Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission, said: “The forthcoming deployment of Indian Qualified Flying Instructors to the UK represents another significant milestone in our expanding defence relationship, positively building on the mandate of UK-India Vision 2035. 

“It reinforces the mutual trust and shared experience that underpins our training cooperation and exemplifies the increasingly sophisticated levels of interoperability we are building together across our services.

“From the presence of Indian training officers instructing in each of the UK’s three officer training academies, to this next step of Indian instructors integrated into our professional flying training squadrons, we continue to build depth, understanding and cooperation at every level of the UK-India defence relationship.” 

The Air Staff Talks are part of annual engagements, with both sides usually represented by a 2-star officer or above to discuss areas of military collaboration. The previous edition of the staff talks was held in London in 2025.

QUICK LINKS