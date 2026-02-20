Launch Of The European Legal Gateway Office Pilot

New Delhi, 18 February 2026: The European Union launched the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in India, in New Delhi in the presence of Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, Dr S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. Representatives of the EU Member States also took part in the event.

The European Legal Gateway Office in India is the first of its kind in a partner country and will facilitate safe, legal, and well-informed migration and mobility from India to EU Member States in the ICT sector. It will support Indian students, researchers, and professionals in the ICT sector by providing clear and reliable information on mobility pathways and their various skills and qualification requirements, across all the 27 EU Member States. It will also support EU-based employers and higher education institutions to engage with Indian talent.

The European Legal Gateway Office in India will operate through three connected pillars: a Gateway Office in India, a Support Office in the EU and a Digital tool that will function as a one-stop hub for clear and reliable information on work, study and research mobility opportunities.

The European Legal Gateway Office pilot in India was announced at the 16th EU-India Summit held on 27 January 2026 in New Delhi by President of the European Commission von der Leyen and also in the Joint Communication on the new EU-India Strategic Agenda and in the Union of Skills Communication.

Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Technological Sovereignty, Security and Democracy, European Commission:

“Digital skills are the backbone of the digital transition. Thanks to the European Legal Gateway Office in India, the European Union will boost its capacity of being a magnet for talent and will attract the Indian students, researchers and professionals in the ICT sector. European companies will be able to tap into this larger pool of talent which will help to strengthen European competitiveness.”

❗️Official Launch today by EVP @HennaVirkkunen and EAM @DrSJaishankar of the 🇪🇺 Legal Gateway office in 🇮🇳 which will be a market place for mobility of talents & skilled workers, with a focus on ICT. Will connect our labour markets & business 🇪🇺🤝🇮🇳 in action!👇See press release pic.twitter.com/vUN3UBGqcj — Hervé Delphin (@EUAmbIndia) February 18, 2026

Magnus Brunner, Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration, European Commission:

“Today’s launch marks a new level of mutually beneficial cooperation between the European Union and India on talent mobility. We celebrate the first-ever European Legal Gateway Office in India. It will play a key role in further connecting Indian ICT talent with the EU employers and higher education institutions. It will open new pathways for students, researchers, and professionals to EU Member States creating added value and opportunities for growth”.