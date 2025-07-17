LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Live TV
TRENDING |
asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll asim munir Buddhist Monks sex scandal donald trump cbfc mitochondrial donation therapy Jelly Roll
Home > Entertainment > Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians

Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians

Actor Randeep Hooda marked 25 years of Operation Khukri, calling it a proud moment for all Indians. The 2000 UN peacekeeping mission saw 233 Indian soldiers break a 75-day siege in Sierra Leone. Hooda will portray Maj Gen Raj Pal Punia in a film based on the mission.

Randeep Hooda to star in a film on Operation Khukri, marking 25 years of India’s daring 2000 UN mission in Sierra Leone.
Randeep Hooda to star in a film on Operation Khukri, marking 25 years of India’s daring 2000 UN mission in Sierra Leone.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 17:22:00 IST

Actor Randeep Hooda has called Operation Khukri one of the most successful UN operations of all time and said, as it completes 25 years, it remains a proud moment for all Indians.

Randeep took to Instagram, where he shared an image of Army personnel and wrote:
“25 Years of #OperationKhukri – 15 July 2025 marks the Silver Jubilee of a very unique operation where 232 Indian soldiers and UN observers broke out of a 75-day siege surrounded by thousands of rebel RUF fighters.”

Operation Khukri is an endearing story of courage, grit & peace and Indian Army’s most daring operation under the UN Flag. I am honoured to bring this story to the big screen,” said filmmaker Rahul Mittra, whose production house Rahul Mittra Films, along with Randeep Hooda Films, has acquired the official film rights to the military bestseller Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad by Major General Rajpal Punia and Damini Punia.

The film Operation Khukri will bring to screen the harrowing real-life events from 2000, when 233 Indian soldiers were held hostage by rebel forces in Sierra Leone, West Africa, and the subsequent high-risk rescue mission that followed.

The film will feature Hooda as Major General Raj Pal Punia, who was then a young Company Commander of the 14th Mechanised Infantry. The Major General navigated the extraordinary rescue mission and the subsequent jungle warfare. The mission began as a peacekeeping effort but escalated into a tense 75-day standoff that tested the resolve of the Indian contingent, who found themselves surrounded without supplies in the hostile terrains of Kailahun.

“15 July 2025 marks 25 years of the most successful operation in the history of the United Nations. While all other soldiers from other countries laid down their weapons in front of the Revolutionary United Front rebels, it was the Indian soldier who stood his ground, challenging even death for 75 long days. Every Indian must feel absolutely proud of his soldiers. 15 July needs to be celebrated as a day of National Prestige. Jai Hind,” said Maj Gen Raj Pal Punia on this historic day.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth’s Coolie Story Revealed: Golden Watches, Mafia Twist, And A Crime Universe Explained

Tags: 25 years Operation Khukriindian armyOperation KhukriRandeep Hooda Operation Khukri movie

More News

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Season 3, Fans Slam ‘Loser and Cheater’ Jeremiah Fisher
Is Vijay Deverakonda Down With Dengue Ahead Of Kingdom Release? Actor Is Reportedly Hospitalised
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Is Donald Trump Visiting Pakistan? Media Reports Say Yes, Pakistan’s Foreign Office Says No—What’s The Truth?
Amarnath Yatra Suspended Amid Torrential Rain In Jammu And Kashmir; Army Rescues Pilgrims Swept Away By Floodwaters
How Much Will Amitabh Bachchan Earn Per Episode Of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17? The Numbers Will Leave You Stunned
What Is The New Release Date For Suresh Gopi’s Janaki V Vs State Of Kerala After CBFC Clearance?
India vs England 4th Test: Predicted Playing XI for Team India
Explained: What Is The Sex Scandal Involving Buddhist Monks That Has Shaken Thailand?
Kerala Education Minister Orders Urgent Safety Audit After Student Electrocution
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Top Partners Websites:

Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians
Randeep Hooda speaks On 25 years Of ‘Operation Khukri’: Proud moment For All Indians

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?