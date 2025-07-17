LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Rajinikanth's Coolie Story Revealed: Golden Watches, Mafia Twist, And A Crime Universe Explained

Rajinikanth’s Coolie Story Revealed: Golden Watches, Mafia Twist, And A Crime Universe Explained

Rajinikanth’s Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, follows Deva, an aging gold smuggler who revives his old mafia crew using hidden tech in vintage watches. With vengeance and crime at its core, the film is a standalone thriller outside the LCU, featuring a star-studded cast.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 15:26:00 IST

In a surprising turn for fans, the mystery surrounding Coolie, the highly anticipated film starring Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, appears to have been lifted not through an official announcement but via plot synopses published on movie platforms Letterboxd and Fandango.

For a few months, the makers of Coolie kept their cards close to their chest and released the bare minimum in terms of promotional material. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and the cast at promotional events never divulged any story details, and they literally never showed any content, not one piece of footage, trailer or clip. But now, new information that has come out of these events has got fans across the world super excited, and may have given them a little preview into the story.

Coolie’s Storyline Unveiled

According to Letterboxd, Coolie revolves around an aging gold smuggler named Deva, played by Rajinikanth. The plot follows Deva as he orchestrates a grand plan to reunite his old mafia gang. What sets the story apart is a twist involving vintage golden watches embedded with stolen technology. The synopsis reads: “An aging gold smuggler uses stolen tech hidden in vintage golden watches to revive his old mafia crew. But his plan to reclaim his empire spirals into something bigger, a new universe forged from crime, greed, and broken time.”

This matches well with the visuals seen in the film’s teaser, which prominently features gold and watches, suggesting that these elements are central to the storyline.

Fandango Offers Deeper Insight

Movie ticketing platform Fandango has provided an even deeper emotional angle to the film. According to its synopsis, Deva’s journey is rooted in a long-standing vendetta. It reads: “Delves into a man’s relentless quest for vengeance since youth, driven by righting past wrongs, shaping his very existence. Viewers experience the complexities of his tumultuous vendetta journey.”

This description adds emotional depth to Deva’s character, suggesting that Coolie will not just be a crime drama but also an exploration of personal redemption and justice.

Not Part of LCU, But Still Star-Studded

Coolie will be a separate movie and not a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s films such as Kaithi, Vikram, and Leo, which are all part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). But it has a great cast! In addition to Rajinikanth, it features Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Satyaraj, Upendra, and Shoubin Shahir.

Anirudh Ravichander, a frequently collaborator with Lokesh, scores the music for the movie, which adds to the expectations. This is also Lokesh Kanagaraj’s first film with Rajinikanth, and it follows his previously released Leo, which starred Vijay.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Vettaiyan, which featured megastar Amitabh Bachchan. He is also set to star in Jailer 2, making Coolie one of several big projects lined up for the superstar.

Tags: Coolie, Coolie synopsis, Lokesh Kanagaraj Coolie, rajinikanth, Rajinikanth Coolie movie

