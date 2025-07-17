All Excited For Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey? IMAX Tickets Already Up For Sale A Year Before Release

LIVE TV
Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, set to release on July 17, 2026, has sparked excitement with IMAX 70mm tickets on sale a year early. Starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya the $250M epic, promises stunning visuals using advanced IMAX technology.

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 11:04:28 IST

The Odyssey is breaking new ground by offering IMAX 70mm tickets a full year before its July 17, 2026, release. This unprecedented move by Universal Pictures reflects the immense anticipation for Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek poem, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus. 

The film’s camera work and stunning visuals are going to be the highlight of this mythical epic. Nolan is back with a star studded cast and the early ticket sales have already predicted the film’s upcoming success. After Oppenheimer’s $975 success, is this going to be Nolan’s next blockbuster?

Odyssey’s Early Ticket Sale Strategy

Universal Pictures is breaking new ground by opening up ticketing to The Odyssey a year before its milestone as a theatrical release on July 17, 2025. This first-ever move for a premium blockbuster is directed toward Nolan’s loyal fan base, especially those looking for the IMAX 70mm.

With fewer than 30 IMAX 70mm screens globally, tickets will be sold out extremely fast, illustrating the popularity of Oppenheimer’s high-end performances. Regular ticket pre-orders will find their way onto opening day, but this pre-order is part of what makes the film a cinema event.

Odyssey’s Star Studded Cast and Scaled-Up Scope

The Odyssey has an A-list cast featuring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, and Jon Bernthal. The $250m blockbuster was shot on location in Greece, Sicily, Morocco, and beyond, and is Nolan’s most expensive to date.

The movie follows Odysseus’ perilous 10-year journey back home following the Trojan War, battling legendary monsters like Cyclops and Sirens. Nolan’s use of new IMAX technology ensures breathtaking images, which add to the grandeur and pace of the epic.

Fans Reaction To Odyssey’s Cinematic Innovation with IMAX

Nolan Fans have already booked their seats ahead to witness the cinematic experience, flooding social media with their enthusiasm and peak excitement. X users have taken over the platform with tweets.





Nolan’s commitment to IMAX 70mm film sets The Odyssey apart as the first blockbuster shot entirely in this format. Collaborating with IMAX , Nolan aims to deliver unparalleled visual clarity, immersion and an upcoming hit.

Tags: christopher nolanhollywoodIMAXthe odyssey

