Sunrises and Soundscapes: LifeYoga helps 65 Global Scholars Find India’s “Inner Calm” Amidst a High-Stakes Fellowship

In the midst of a high-octane itinerary filled with sessions on space sovereignty and trillion-dollar economies, the NXT Fellowship began each chapter with a reminder that India’s true strength is rooted in its quietude. For the 65 global scholars – representing icons like Harvard, Stanford, UC Berkeley, Columbia Business School, University of Tokyo, Melbourne Business School, Royal University of Bhutan, Yerevan State University, Higher School of Economics, Johns Hopkins and the London School of Economics – the immersion into India’s “NXT” era was not just about the intellect; it was about the spirit.

(L to R) Ms. Pragya Singh at Neemrana Fort Palace, Dr. Tanu at Hyatt Regency

The journey into Indic wellness began as the first light of dawn broke over the Hyatt Regency Manesar. Here, on the mist-kissed lawns, Dr. Tanu and Ms. Pragya Singh from LifeYoga led the cohort through a sunrise Hatha Yoga session. For many fellows, coming from the fast-paced corridors of institutions like Tsinghua or The Fletcher School, the rhythmic flow of the asanas offered a rare moment of grounding. This wasn’t a standard fitness class; it was a physical introduction to the discipline and focus that have anchored Indian thought for millennia.

NXT Fellowship 2026 x LifeYoga

NXT Fellowship 2026 x LifeYoga

The transition from physical discipline to spiritual restoration took place on the second morning within the timeless walls of Saat Bagh in Neemrana. In this historic setting, the air was filled with the resonant vibrations of a Sound Bath and Breathing session. As the scholars lay under the morning sky, the hauntingly beautiful frequencies of singing bowls and gongs washed over them, providing a reset for minds that had spent the previous hours debating international relations. This “inner calm” served as the perfect preparation for the days of intense dialogue ahead.

Sound Bath curated by LifeYoga at Neemrana Fort Palace, NXT Fellowship 2026

The philosophical depth of these practices was further explored on the Conclave stage, where Dr. Varun Veer of LifeYoga participated in a compelling panel discussion on Indic and Vedic philosophies [tap here to watch]. He moved beyond the abstract to draw striking parallels between the ancient wisdom of the East and the philosophical traditions of the West. By framing wellness as a civilisational asset, the session allowed the fellows to see that India’s future innovation is inseparable from its philosophical past. Through these moments at Hyatt Manesar and Saat Bagh, the 65 fellows left with more than just notes – they left with a newfound sense of balance and a human connection to the soul of India.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, Dr. Varun Veer, Hansong Li Discuss Civilizations, Values, Philosophy At NXT Conclave.

LifeYoga is a premier wellness ecosystem that bridges ancient Indian traditions with the demands of contemporary urban life. Founded on the principle that yoga is a holistic lifestyle rather than a mere physical exercise, the center focuses on the “Living” aspect of the practice, integrating Hatha and Vinyasa techniques with mindfulness and restorative therapies. Under the leadership of experts like Dr. Varun Veer and Dr. Tanu, LifeYoga emphasises the therapeutic power of movement, breathwork (Pranayama), and sound healing to foster mental resilience and physical vitality. By exploring the parallels between Indic philosophies and Western science, the platform serves as a sanctuary for those seeking to harmonize their internal well-being with the fast-paced modern world.