U.S. Promotes AI Sovereignty, Adoption, And Exports At India AI Impact Summit

Today at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, the United States laid out its bold vision for empowering global allies with cutting-edge and sovereign AI technologies. Assistant to the President and Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Michael Kratsios led the U.S. delegation to the Summit, joined by Under Secretary for State Jacob Helberg, Under Secretary for Commerce William Kimmitt, and Ambassador Sergio Gor, alongside global heads of state, foreign ministers, and business leaders.

Director Kratsios gave remarks on America’s AI leadership and international AI adoption, the rejection of global governance for the pursuit of real AI sovereignty, and the opportunity of nations to join the U.S. as partners to build the AI future for their peoples with components of the American AI stack.

“Real AI sovereignty means owning and using best-in-class technology for the benefit of your people, and charting your national destiny in the midst of global transformations.” Director Kratsios said. He urged nations to focus on strategic autonomy alongside rapid AI adoption rather than aiming for full self-sufficiency.

“We believe that independent partners are critical to unlocking the prosperity AI adoption can open to all of us. That is why the President launched the American AI Exports Program,” Working with the American AI stack means nations can build on top of the best technologies in the world and keep sensitive data within their borders.

He also called for firmly rejecting attempts at global governance of AI. “We believe AI adoption cannot lead to a brighter future if it is subject to bureaucracies and centralized control.”

The Director spoke in his remarks to the growing chasm on AI adoption between developed and developing economies. “The pace of adoption and sophistication of deployment continues to stratify. Developing countries are falling behind developed economies at a fundamental inflection point,” he said. He urged developing countries to prioritize the adoption of AI technologies especially across health care, education, energy infrastructure, agriculture, and citizen-facing government services to deliver concrete benefits for their respective peoples.

Finally, Director Kratsios unveiled new U.S. initiatives to accelerate global adoption of the American AI stack through the American AI Exports Program, including:

– The American AI Exports Program’s National Champions Initiative: The Commerce Department will incorporate partner nations’ leading AI companies into their customized American AI Export stacks, demonstrating that American technology directly strengthens and builds domestic AI capabilities.

– The U.S. Tech Corps: A new initiative of the Peace Corps, the U.S. Tech Corps will provide volunteer technical talent with import partners to provide last-mile support in deploying powerful AI applications for enhanced public services.

– New International Financing: The Treasury Department is launching new fund at the World Bank help countries overcome AI adoption barriers. in addition to financing programs at the Export-Import Bank, the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation, the State Department, and the Small Business Administration.

– NIST/CAISI’s AI Agent Standards Initiative: The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) announced it will facilitate the development of interoperable and secure standards for agentic AI, giving the public confidence in this next-generation technology.

As the Trump Administration unveils a whole-of-government strategy to promote American AI exports, it is showing up to the India AI Impact Summit with a clear message: American AI is the gold standard, and we are sharing it with our partners to secure our shared future.