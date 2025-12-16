LIVE TV
Visit of External Affairs Minister to the United Arab Emirates (December 13-15, 2025)

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue that was held on 15 December. The meetings were co-chaired by EAM and his counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: December 16, 2025 13:08:12 IST

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar paid an official visit to the United Arab Emirates to attend the 16th India–UAE Joint Commission Meeting and the 5th round of the India–UAE Strategic Dialogue that was held on 15 December. The meetings were co-chaired by EAM and his counterpart His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

2. The Joint Commission Meeting and the Strategic Dialogue provided an opportunity to undertake a comprehensive review of the entire gamut of India–UAE bilateral relations, including trade, investment, energy, connectivity, defence, security, development partnership, technology, health, culture, education and people-to-people ties. Both leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and breadth of the India–UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They agreed on new initiatives and action-oriented agenda for the coming year to further deepen cooperation across priority sectors.

3. The two leaders exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in West Asia. They reaffirmed the shared interest in protecting and promoting regional peace, stability and prosperity. In this context, they agreed to further enhance cooperation and coordination. They reaffirmed commitment to the implementation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor and also work for the Global South. His Highness Sheikh Abdullah expressed UAE’s support for the AI Impact Summit to be held in India in February 2026 and also for India’s Presidency of the BRICS in 2026.

4. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of the Ministerial-level Joint Commission and Strategic Dialogue in India.

5. During the visit, External Affairs Minister also called on His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the National Security Adviser of the UAE and also met with Mr. Khaldoon Mubarak, Managing Director and CEO of Mubadala. The high-level engagements reaffirmed the shared vision of the leadership of both countries to deepen strategic trust, expand economic collaboration, explore new areas for bilateral and trilateral cooperation.

6. External Affairs Minister also participated in Sir Bani Yas Forum from 13–14 December, where he exchanged views with international leaders and experts on key geopolitical, security and technological challenges facing the world.

First published on: Dec 16, 2025 1:07 PM IST
