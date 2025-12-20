Visit Of H.E. Mr. David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Of The Kingdom of the Netherlands

At the invitation of External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, H.E. Mr. David van Weel, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, visited India from 17-19 December 2025. This is FM van Weel’s first official visit to India.

2. FM David van Weel held meetings with Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar as well as National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval on 18-19 December 2025. He also visited the Dutch Semiconductor company NXP in Noida.

3. EAM and the Dutch FM held delegation-level talks on 19 December 2025 during which they reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Netherlands relations and noted the significant progress of the partnership in recent years and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen the strategic dimension of the relationship. They appreciated the regular high-level exchanges, including the recent meeting of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and H.E. Mr. Dick Schoof, Prime Minister of Netherlands on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg last month, which have provided a sustained momentum to the relationship. Indian side looked forward to welcoming Prime Minister Dick Schoof for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 in New Delhi. Dutch side reiterated the invitation to Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to the Netherlands to further strengthen and elevate the bilateral relationship.

4. The Ministers welcomed the endeavour of both sides to expand the partnership into new areas of emerging technologies including semiconductors, defence, digital, AI, renewable energy, green hydrogen, education and mobility, to give it a more strategic direction. In this context, they took note of the various MoUs/ Agreements concluded during the year. They welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding concerning the Partnership on Semiconductors and Related Emerging Technologies, which will take forward ongoing discussions in a more structured and decisive manner. They also expressed satisfaction at the Joint Declaration of Intent on Enhancing Cooperation in the field of Digital and Cyberspace, enabling the two sides to strengthen the security cooperation in the digital domain in face of emerging challenges.

5. The Ministers underscored trade and economic ties as one of the key pillars of the India-Netherlands partnership. They noted that the decision to establish a Joint Trade and Investment Committee will help deepen cooperation, address trade facilitation issues and promote bilateral investments. Recalling the rich maritime history of India and the Netherlands, the Ministers welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding for the development of the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat. They also discussed further strengthening ongoing cooperation in the maritime and shipping sectors, particularly in areas of green shipping, port development and shipbuilding. The Ministers discussed ways to strengthen and enhance outcomes under the WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health) agenda. In this regard, they welcomed the new agreement on cooperation in the field of Pharmaceuticals and medical device products.

6. The two sides discussed key developments in Indo-Pacific, Ukraine, South Asia, West Asia / Middle East, and other regional and global issues of shared interest. Dutch FM conveyed condolences for the victims of the recent terror incident in Delhi. Both sides condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and emphasized the need for strengthening international cooperation to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner. India reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism.

7. During the meeting with Defence Minister, Dutch FM and RM expressed their appreciation at the signing of the Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation which will provide an enabling framework to further strengthen defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

8. Earlier FM van Weel arrived in Mumbai on 17 December 2025. His engagements in Mumbai included meeting with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis, visits to Western Naval Command and Mazagon Docks, and meeting with business community.

9. The visit of the Dutch Foreign Minister to India continues the trend of frequent high-level engagements between India and the Netherlands and reflects the shared commitment to further strengthen the wide-ranging bilateral ties. The India-Netherlands partnership has considerably deepened in the traditional sectors of trade and investment, WAH sectors, people-to-people ties and has recently diversified into strategic areas of technology, innovation, defence and security, renewable energy, education and maritime domain.