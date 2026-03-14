18 Injury Marks, Electric Shocks, Severe Beatings: Lucknow Father And Stepmother Torture 4-Year-Old To Death, Evidence Of Brutal Abuse Found On Body

A four-year-old boy has died under suspicious circumstances in Lucknow’s Chowk area, with police registering a murder case against his father and stepmother after the child was found with multiple injury marks and alleged signs of severe abuse on his body.

Authorities said the child’s body, discovered at a house in Lajpat Nagar on Thursday, bore several injuries across different parts of his body, raising suspicions of prolonged torture.

Child Found With Multiple Injuries on Body

According to police, the boy’s body showed several visible injuries on the shoulder, chest, chin and forehead. Marks of severe beating were also reportedly found on his back, legs and other parts of the body.

Family members alleged that the child had been subjected to repeated physical abuse, including electric shocks. They claimed the injuries were consistent with prolonged torture.

“My four-year-old nephew was killed by his father and stepmother. They used to beat him regularly and even give him electric shocks. Whenever we visited him, we noticed injury marks on his body. This time, they beat him to death in the bathroom,” a relative alleged.

Maternal Family Suspects Foul Play

The boy’s maternal grandmother, who filed the police complaint, said the child’s mother had died a few months after giving birth.

Following her death, the father remarried and had two children with his second wife. According to the maternal family, the boy began facing mistreatment after the second marriage.

The child had lived with his maternal relatives for nearly three years before the father obtained a court order granting him custody and brought the child back to his home.

Family Told Child Fell in Bathroom

On Thursday, relatives said they were informed that the child had been suffering from vomiting and diarrhoea and had allegedly died after falling in the bathroom.

However, when the maternal family reached the house, they noticed multiple injuries on the child’s body and suspected foul play.

Police were alerted soon after and reached the scene to begin an investigation.

Murder Case Registered Against Father and Stepmother

The police sent the child’s body for post-mortem examination and registered a case of murder against the father and stepmother based on the complaint filed by the grandmother.

Station House Officer Nagesh Upadhyay of Chowk Police Station said further legal action will be taken after the post-mortem report is received.

Child Abuse concern in India

The incident comes amid growing concern over child abuse cases in India. Recent data suggests a sharp rise in reported crimes against children in recent years.

Reports show a significant increase in sexual offences against children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with cases rising from about 33,210 in 2017 to more than 64,000 by 2022. Experts say the trend has continued into 2025.

Studies also indicate that child abuse remains a major issue across South Asia, with research suggesting that nearly one in eight children reports experiencing sexual assault before turning 18.

The Lucknow case has once again raised serious questions about child protection and the need for stronger monitoring mechanisms to safeguard vulnerable children.

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