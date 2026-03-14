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Home > Regionals > Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

A woman in New Delhi has accused an Uber bike driver of sexually assaulting her during a late-night ride from the railway station to Dwarka.

Woman Alleges Molestation by Uber Bike Driver in Delhi (Image: Representative Photo)
Woman Alleges Molestation by Uber Bike Driver in Delhi (Image: Representative Photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 14, 2026 16:11:17 IST

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Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

A woman in Delhi experienced a horrifying situation during an Uber bike ride, claiming her driver sexually assaulted her and threatened to kill her if she reported him; this incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of women using app-based transportation services in the capital city.

The Ride Becomes a Nightmare

The victim, who is employed in the private sector, requested an Uber bike ride from New Delhi’s railway station to her home in Dwarka at approximately 1:30 am on Thursday morning. Shortly after the beginning of the ride, the driver started acting inappropriately.

“He began to touch me without my consent as he was driving,” she stated to police. “I yelled at him to stop and tell him I would not allow him to do this to me; however, instead of stopping, he drove to an alleyway that was dark and secluded.”

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The victim says, “I was threatened with death by him.”

The very worst part of what she went through was when the driver eventually pulled into a remote area of Dwarka.  According to the victim, once the driver had stopped the bike, he looked her directly in the face and made his threats.

“If you tell anybody about this, or if you complain about it, I’ll kill you” was what he had supposedly said to her, before he made her get off the bike and drove away into the darkness.

Delhi Police and Uber Response

After getting home, she told her family what had happened right away, and they helped her contact the police.  After they received her detailed complaint, the Delhi Police created an FIR (First Information Report), which included charges of molestation and criminal intimidation.

“We’re able to identify the driver using the trip information from the victim and Uber’s system,” said a high-ranking police official.  “We have several teams actively looking for him.  We will also verify if the driver completed a thorough background check.”

Uber has also issued a statement, calling the incident “abhorrent.” A spokesperson confirmed, “As soon as this was reported to us, we immediately blocked the driver’s access to the platform. We are in touch with the law enforcement agencies and are providing all necessary assistance for their investigation.”

Also Read: WATCH: Indian Couple Kiss Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed— ‘Hindu Weddings Had Sanctity..Now It’s Turning Into a Show,’ Say Netizens    

First published on: Mar 14, 2026 4:11 PM IST
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Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

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Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

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Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’
Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’
Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’
Delhi Horror: Woman Accuses Uber Bike Driver Of Molestation During Late-Night Ride, Says He Threatened “If You Complain About It, I’ll Kill You’

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