WATCH: Indian Couple Kiss Passionately On Their Wedding Day, Gets It Filmed— ‘Hindu Weddings Had Sanctity..Now It’s Turning Into a Show,’ Say Netizens

A video of an Indian couple sharing a passionate kiss during their wedding ceremony has gone viral on social media, triggering a fierce debate online. While some viewers saw it as a personal moment of love, many others criticized the act, arguing that such public displays clash with the traditional sanctity of Hindu wedding rituals.

The viral clip, reportedly filmed during the wedding ceremony in front of family members and guests, shows the bride and groom sharing an intimate kiss on stage.

The moment, which was captured and circulated widely online, quickly drew sharp responses from several social media users who argued that such gestures are influenced by Western wedding culture.

Bride and Groom Kiss Passionately: Viral Video

Bride and groom share a passionate kiss during a Bengali wedding ceremony, sparking a heated debate online. The couple locks lips in front of guests and family members watching them and recording the moment.

Even the whites do this quite respectfully when the pastor says “You may now kiss the bride”. Why marry with vedic rituals and indulge in such filthy acts?

Hindus are seriously losing their minds…We’re finishing ourselves😵‍💫😵‍💫pic.twitter.com/izhurKG3kX — Marathi Mulgi🇮🇳 (@iMarathiMulgi) March 14, 2026







The unexpected gesture during the traditional ceremony quickly drew attention, with many people discussing whether such public displays of affection are appropriate during weddings and why Indians are copying British wedding cultures.

Social Media Reaction

One user commented, “Even the whites do this quite respectfully when the pastor says “You may now kiss the bride”.Why marry with vedic rituals and indulge in such filthy acts? Hindus are seriously losing their minds…We’re finishing ourselves.”

Second user wrote, “They’ve now shamelessly dragged Western kissing culture into Hindu weddings too!”

Third user commented. “Watch this. They are doing this in their wedding in front of everyone including parents/grandparents. Hindu weddings had a sanctity. Now imagine wht couples will do in weddings after 20 years. Of course u will defend this is PDA..”

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