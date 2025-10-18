LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > 8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Eight people were killed and several injured after a vehicle plunged into a gorge at Chandshali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district. The injured have been hospitalised, and police are investigating the cause of the accident under Shahada jurisdiction.

Eight killed and several injured after a vehicle falls into a deep gorge. (Photo: Canva)
Eight killed and several injured after a vehicle falls into a deep gorge. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 18, 2025 14:54:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Eight people lost their lives and several others were injured In a shocking accident, after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Chandshali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday.

As per Nandurbar Police, the incident occurred under the Shahada police jurisdiction when the vehicle, reportedly carrying multiple passengers, plunged into the gorge. 

The impact of the fall proved fatal for eight occupants, while eight others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, Police officials and local rescue teams rushed to the spot . The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The accident took place at Chandshali Ghat. Eight people have died, and eight others are injured and undergoing treatment. Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident,” a Nandurbar Police official said.

(This is a breaking story.. more details are awaited)

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Maharashtra accident newsmaharashtra newsNandurbar accident

RELATED News

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

TDP Targeting Voices Of Truth: YSRCP Legal Cell Chief Slams False Case Against Duggirala ZPTC’s Husband

‘Wrong’: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Slams Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy For Skipping State Caste Survey

‘Girls Don’t Go To Gym, Practise Yoga At Home’: Maharashtra BJP MLA Sparks Controversy

Ambala Digital Arrest Case: SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance; Advocate Virag Gupta Calls For Urgent Cybercrime Reforms

LATEST NEWS

‘Tri Series Will Go On As Per Schedule’ Pakistan Cricket Board On Afghanistan’s Boycott

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

UPDATE 4-Ranji Trophy Scoreboard

Boeing wins FAA approval to hike 737 MAX production to 42 planes per month

Gold and Silver Price in Mumbai Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

From Rs 1,500 to a Rs 100-Crore Enterprise: The Inspiring Journey of Pankaj Rathore and Shree Balaji Fruits Pvt. Ltd

Gold and Silver Price in Chennai Today on Dhanteras 2025: Check October 18 MCX 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Rate

Watch: Trump Praises Zelenskyy’s Outfit In Viral White House Moment, Says ‘I Think He Looks…’

Apple clinches exclusive US media rights for F1 races under five-year deal

Samsung Electronics family to sell $1.2 billion stake amid share rally

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District
8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District
8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District
8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District
QUICK LINKS