8 Killed, Many Injured After Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In Maharashtra’s Nandurbar District

Eight people lost their lives and several others were injured In a shocking accident, after a vehicle fell into a deep gorge at Chandshali Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district on Saturday.

As per Nandurbar Police, the incident occurred under the Shahada police jurisdiction when the vehicle, reportedly carrying multiple passengers, plunged into the gorge.

The impact of the fall proved fatal for eight occupants, while eight others sustained injuries.

Following the incident, Police officials and local rescue teams rushed to the spot . The injured were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“The accident took place at Chandshali Ghat. Eight people have died, and eight others are injured and undergoing treatment. Further investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident,” a Nandurbar Police official said.

(This is a breaking story.. more details are awaited)