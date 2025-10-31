Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Bhupen Hazarika Statue, Opens Stunning ‘Gaurav Path’ In North Lakhimpur

Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma unveiled the statue at Khelmati in the town of North Lakhimpur in honor of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika on Thursday. According to the release, the North Lakhimpur Municipal Board erected this statue at an expense of Rs 40 lakh as part of the year-long celebration of the birth centenary of this great singer.

Later, Chief Minister Sarma also inaugurated the recently constructed ‘Gaurav Path’ in North Lakhimpur town.

“It has been fulfilled the long-cherished aspiration of the town people, which has been developed under Chief Minister Urban Road Development Scheme:2013-2014, over a 0.54 km-long stretch,” said a release.

Built at a cost of Rs. 2.87 crore, the project connects the National Highway near Shiv Mandir to the North Lakhimpur College Chariali through the NT Diversion Road in Ward No. 14 of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board.

Present were Parliament member Pradan Baruah, MLAs Naba Kumar Doley, Manab Deka, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, Sushanta Borgohain, Chairperson of North Lakhimpur Municipal Board Krishnadhar Sen, District Commissioner Prabanjyoti Kakoti, and many other dignitaries.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma handed out cheques containing seed capital of Rs. 10,000 each to 27,573 women beneficiaries from Self Help Groups (SHGs) under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan for Sadiya Legislative Assembly in a programme held at Sadiya, a press release stated.

The initiative marks the Government of Assam’s commitment to empower women towards financial independence and to enable them to become a transformational force in the rural economy of the state. In Sadiya constituency, under the scheme, 26,342 beneficiaries are from rural areas and 1,231 from urban areas, the release stated.

