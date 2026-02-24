LIVE TV
Assam Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 7–8 Men In Silchar, Boyfriend Forced to Watch At Knifepoint, Rs 10,000 Extorted

Assam Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 7–8 Men In Silchar, Boyfriend Forced to Watch At Knifepoint, Rs 10,000 Extorted

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in Silchar, Assam, in front of her boyfriend. The accused also robbed them and forced a UPI transfer before fleeing. One suspect has been arrested so far.

Shocking Gang Rape in Assam (Image: Representative photo)
Shocking Gang Rape in Assam (Image: Representative photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 24, 2026 21:34:33 IST

Assam Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 7–8 Men In Silchar, Boyfriend Forced to Watch At Knifepoint, Rs 10,000 Extorted

A 28-year-old woman in Silchar, Assam, was allegedly gang-raped by a group of men in front of her boyfriend and later forced to hand over money to the attackers, police said.

The shocking incident has shocked people in the region and led to demands for strict action.

Attack on Chengkuri Bypass Road in Assam

Reports say that, the woman and her partner were in a parked car on the Chengkuri Bypass Road late on the evening of February 19 when a group of around seven to eight men emerged in a SUV and approached them, the FIR said. The men reportedly stopped the couple at knifepoint and attacked them.

According to the woman’s complaint, the attackers dragged her boyfriend a short distance away and then raped her one by one while he was forced to watch. “There were around 7–8 men. They grabbed the woman and her friend,” the victim’s family told reporters.

Robbery and Forced Payment

After assaulting her, the assailants took away her gold ring and forced her boyfriend to transfer Rs 10,000 through a UPI payment to one of their accounts, she alleged.

The woman filed a complaint with the Silchar Sadar Police Station, and a case was registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including those dealing with gang rape, extortion and intimidation. Police say they have conducted the mandatory medical examination and recorded her statement.

Assam Police Action and Arrest

So far, police have arrested one suspect, identified by the victim as Nilotpal Das, a 25-year-old resident of Silchar’s Ashram Road area. Officers said the investigation is ongoing and they are working to trace the remaining accused and the vehicle used in the crime.

The incident has sparked outrage on social media, with many locals demanding swift and strict action against the perpetrators. Sushmita Dev, a Rajya Sabha MP, also weighed in, calling the news “extremely disturbing” and urging authorities not to cover up the case. She wrote on X that while some political parties speak about women’s safety in other states, “their own state is unsafe.”

Police have appealed to the public not to spread unverified information on social media as the probe continues.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 9:34 PM IST
Assam Horror: 28-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped By 7–8 Men In Silchar, Boyfriend Forced to Watch At Knifepoint, Rs 10,000 Extorted

