Hyderabad Tragedy: Father Hangs Self, Son Slits Wrist As Family Of Three Dies In Suspected Suicide Pact; Financial Distress Under Probe

In a shocking and heartbreaking incident in Hyderabad, three members of a family were found dead inside their home on Tuesday. Police suspect that the incident was a suicide pact driven by financial problems.

The deaths have left neighbours and relatives in deep shock and raised questions about what could push an entire family toward this extreme step.

Victims Identified as Couple and 24-Year-Old Son

The Hyderabad victims have been identified as a couple and their 24-year-old son, Shashank. According to initial investigations, money troubles may have been a major reason behind the tragedy. Hyderabad Police believe the family was under severe financial distress, although the exact details of their financial situation are still being looked into.

Reports say Officials say it appears the woman took her own life first. Soon after, her husband who was identified as Ramaraju, is believed to have hanged himself from a ceiling fan inside the house. Their son Shashank, was found with a deep cut on his wrist. Hyderabad Police believe he slit his wrist and died from heavy blood loss.

Neighbours Alert Police After No Response

Neighbours grew concerned when the family did not come out of their house for a long time and did not respond to knocks or phone calls. Eventually, someone alerted the police, who forced their way in and found the three bodies. They were immediately taken for a post-mortem examination.

As per reports, the Secunderabad Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Narasaiah, said a case has been officially registered, and a detailed investigation has begun. Hyderabad Police are talking to relatives and going through the family’s financial records to understand what might have led them to this tragic decision.

At this point, Hyderabad police have not publicly confirmed the exact trigger, but are considering financial hardship as a key factor. Police have launched an investigation to fully understand what caused the family to take an extreme step.

Disclaimer:

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines

AASRA – 9820466726

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline- 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation- 9088030303

