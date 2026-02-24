LIVE TV
Home > India > Maharashtra Shocker: 30-Year-Old Kalyan Man Commits Suicide After Dog Bite Over Rabies Fear

A 30-year-old Bharat Bank employee in Kalyan East died by suicide after developing severe rabies anxiety following a stray dog bite. Though he took the first vaccine dose, fear of infection worsened his mental health. The tragedy highlights the need for vaccination awareness and psychological support after animal attacks.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:22:35 IST

The Tisgaon Naka region of Kalyan East has experienced a terrible event that resulted in the death of 30-year-old bank staff member Ayas Vishwanath Amin, who died by suicide after he was bitten by a stray dog.

The Thane branch of Bharat Bank employed Amin for eight years before he developed an unmanageable fear that he would catch rabies.

The first stage of medical treatment for the virus started, but the patient died because of psychological effects that appeared after the dog bite.

Rabies Anxiety

The intersection of physical injury and psychological distress creates “lyssophobia,” which refers to an irrational fear of rabies. The dog bite incident resulted in Amin experiencing his mental health decline at a disturbing speed. 

He took the first dose of the anti-rabies vaccine as his first medical treatment, but afterward his family noticed a complete change in his demeanor.

He started to show signs of severe health anxiety because he believed the virus had already infected him. The person became hopeless because of his constant worry about developing the disease, which resulted in him writing a suicide note that he described as his main reason for dying.

Vaccination Awareness

The public still lacks understanding about post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) effectiveness between this tragedy. Rabies becomes entirely preventable through prompt administration of the complete vaccination schedule, which must occur after any exposure.

Amin received only one required injection from the vaccination series, which resulted in his medical condition remaining uncertain. Victims believe that a single missed day or a minor sensation represents certain death when treatment lacks psychological support or spreads false information.

Local authorities state that physical vaccine distribution remains crucial, yet mental trauma treatment from animal attacks must receive equal attention to stop desperate situations.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ayas Vishwanath Aminstray dog bite

