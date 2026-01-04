LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > ‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

A Ghaziabad police officer has been warned after a viral video showed him intimidating slum residents with a fake “nationality-detecting machine” and asking if they were from Bangladesh. Police clarified that no document verification was ordered and said an inquiry has been launched, with the incident sparking concerns over police conduct and civil rights.

A warning has been issued to a Ghaziabad cop over intimidating residents. (Image: X/ SachinGuptaUP)
A warning has been issued to a Ghaziabad cop over intimidating residents. (Image: X/ SachinGuptaUP)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 4, 2026 15:49:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

A warning has been issued to a Ghaziabad police officer after a video got viral where he was seen intimidating residents with a fake “nationality-detecting machine”. The incident has raised questions about police conduct and verification practices in the National Capital Region. police officials said that no formal orders were issued for any document verification and that an inquiry has been ordered into the officer’s alleged conduct

You Might Be Interested In

The video was circulated widely on social media, which showed that Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Sharma of the Kaushambi police station reportedly using what appeared to be a device to check the nationality of slum residents near Bihari Market in Ghaziabad. The clip shows Sharma asking a man “Bangladesh k toh nahi ho (Are you from Bangladesh?)”, the man is seen holding an identity card in his hand, Sharma then taps the device on the man’s body. 

According to reports, Deputy Commissioner of Police Patil Nimish Dasharath said that, “It was an area domination exercise where the police was asked to ensure its presence in the area. We had not issued any direction for the verification of the document.”

You Might Be Interested In

Locals describe the encounter

Local residents who live in a slum near Vaishali’s Bihari Market described the encounter with the police team which included Rapid Action Force personnel. In the video, Roshni Khatun (25) said that police officers entered several jhuggis “on account of inspection”. She said that, “There are nearly 25 to 30 people in the slum cluster. All of us are Muslims and are residents of Bihar’s Araria district and are here for work.”  

She further added that that she was inside her jhuggi when police officers knocked and asked for her aadhar card, “Woh bolein ki koi machine hai unke pas, jisse pata chal jayega ki hum log Bangladesh ke hai ya nhi. Hum log kyun darte jab hum log Bihari hain toh (They said they have a machine that can determine whether we are from Bangladesh or not). Why should we be afraid when we are Bihari?”

When Sharma was asked about his actions, he defended them by saying that he was employing a “psychological trick” learnt from questioning previous detainees. “Last year, we had arrested five people from the same slum cluster who were from Bangladesh. We use this trick while questioning the accused in the police custody so I thought it will work on them too,” he added. 

The incident has raised questions about policing methods and respect for civil rights.

Also Read: What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 3:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Bangladeshighaziabadlatest news

RELATED News

Uttarakhand BJP Minister’s Husband Says ‘Girls From Bihar Available For Rs 25,000’, NDA And Opposition Unite In Criticism

‘Those Days Are Over’: Bhagwant Mann Says 61,000 Punjab Government Posts Given On Pure Merit

New Year Horror In Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death By Teens For Objecting To Loud Music, Burnt Body Found

What Is Idle Sitting? Punjab Village Hosts Unique Contest To Promote Digital Detox, Warn Against Screen Addiction Risks

14 Maoists Killed In Twin Encounters With Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur And Sukma District

LATEST NEWS

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

Power Banks Get Banned For In-Flight Charging Devices, DGCA Issues New Guidelines: ‘Will Only Be Allowed In…’

How CIA Spies, Drones, Delta Force Planned Trump’s Bold Maduro Operation: Inside The Months-Long US Surveillance Mission In Venezuela

Explained: Why England Players Were Wearing Black Armbands At Sydney Ashes Test

Did Trump Break The Law By Striking Venezuela And Capturing Nicolas Maduro? Here’s What The International Law States

From MacBook To ThinkPad, Top Laptops Coders Should Buy In 2026 To Up Their Game

‘Come For Me… Don’t Take Too Long, Cowards’: Maduro’s 2024 Speech Video Goes Viral On Social Media After US Captures Him

Fans Lose Calm After Spotting Google Gemini Logo In Vijay’s 400-Crore ‘Jana Nayagan,’ Say, ‘Stop Exploiting’

CUET UG 2026 Application Process: IMPORTANT UPDATE on Registration Dates, Exam Schedule & Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad After IPL Exit

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral
‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral
‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral
‘Bangladesh Ke Toh Nahi Ho’: Ghaziabad Cop Warned After Intimidating People With ‘Nationality-Detecting Machine’, Video Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS