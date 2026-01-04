LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict donald trump Dhenkanal quarry blast Cuban intelligence how us attacked Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez japan Nicolas Maduro america venezuela conflict
LIVE TV
Home > Uncategorized > What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

A powerful explosion at an illegally operating stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district killed at least two workers, with several others feared trapped. Officials said the quarry was functioning without blasting permission despite a closure order, and investigations are underway to determine the exact cause and fix responsibility.

A stone quarry in Odisha collapsed, killing 2 people and trapping many more; rescue ops are under way. (Image: X/ ANI)
A stone quarry in Odisha collapsed, killing 2 people and trapping many more; rescue ops are under way. (Image: X/ ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 4, 2026 14:51:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

A massive explosion took place at an illegal stone quarry in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district late on Saturday night. The blast reportedly killed at least two workers and has left many more trapped and injured. Officials fear that more people could be dead inside the stone quarry. The incident has raised several questions regarding the cause of the blast, which is yet to be ascertained. 

You Might Be Interested In

The blast occurred at a quarry near Gopalpur village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Motanga police, local police officials said that the quarry was running without blasting permission, and the work conditions were in violation of mining regulations. 

Quarry was issued notice to close down

According to reports, the District mining office had issued a directive to close the mining site on September 8, 2025. The notice was issued to the leaseholder because of the absence of necessary approval for blasting activity. However, the mining was not stopped and continued in an illegal capacity. 

You Might Be Interested In

Dhenkanal Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil said that two bodies had so far been recovered from the debris by personnel from the fire services during rescue operations. He said that “One of the deceased is from Balasore, and another may be from Mayurbhanj or Keonjhar. The complete identity has not yet been confirmed.” He further added that machinery and dog squads were trying to locate any workers trapped in the quarry. 

Official teams said that a portion of the quarry floor collapsed following the explosion, which suggests that the blast was powerful enough to destabilise large sections of rock and earth. Authorities are conducting further investigation to determine if explosive materials were present and being used at the site at the time of the blast. 

Cause of blast being investigated

A fire officer said, “It was observed that huge stone pieces have fallen in the stone quarry. As it is difficult to remove such massive stones manually, heavy machinery will be used. Dog squads have also reached the spot.” 

According to reports, the lease may have expired in December 2025, and despite the instructions to close the quarry, the work continued, which sparked criticism and alarm among officials and safety regulators. “The mining operation had been suspended in September as there was no blasting permission.” Collector Patil, “Even after the expiry, they continued the mining operation. Legal action will be taken for the illegal mining operation.” 

The local police have cordoned off the area, and the tehsildar department, along with Motanga police, have launched an investigation into the cause of the blast. 

Also Read: Odisha Tragedy: Massive Explosion At Illegal Stone Quarry In Dhenkanal Sparks Panic, Several Feared Dead In Midnight Blast

First published on: Jan 4, 2026 2:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Are You Worried About Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit Or Zepto Deliveries On New Year’s Eve? Gig Workers Strike On Dec 31; Here’s How To Keep Your Party Stress-Free

Aravalli Row Reaches Top Court As Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance, Hearing On 29 December

No PUCC, No Petrol: Delhi Makes Two GRAP-4 Bans Permanent Amid Pollution Crisis

Big Charges Against Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council Says Minorities Not Safe, Security Highly Dismal

Shocking AI Hack: Chatbots Reveal Nuclear Bomb Guidance When Queries Are Framed As Poems, Claims New Study

LATEST NEWS

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

Did Trump Break The Law By Striking Venezuela And Capturing Nicolas Maduro? Here’s What The International Law States

From MacBook To ThinkPad, Top Laptops Coders Should Buy In 2026 To Up Their Game

‘Come For Me… Don’t Take Too Long, Cowards’: Maduro’s 2024 Speech Video Goes Viral On Social Media After US Captures Him

Fans Lose Calm After Spotting Google Gemini Logo In Vijay’s 400-Crore ‘Jana Nayagan,’ Say, ‘Stop Exploiting’

CUET UG 2026 Application Process: IMPORTANT UPDATE on Registration Dates, Exam Schedule & Direct Link at cuet.nta.nic.in

Mustafizur Rahman Named In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Squad After IPL Exit

‘Matter Of Deep Concern’: India Reacts To Trump Capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Says Situation Is Being Closely Monitored

Indian Citizen Refuses To Pay For Services, Gets Thrashed By Transwomen in Thailand After He Tries To Flee, Watch

‘If Trump Can Capture Nicolas Maduro, So Can You..’ Asaduddin Owaisi Wants PM Modi To Take Similar Action To Capture 26/11 Masterminds

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead
What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead
What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead
What Led To the Deadly Quarry Blast In Odisha? Illegal Mining Kills 2 People, More Feared Dead

QUICK LINKS