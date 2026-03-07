LIVE TV
Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru died by suicide following a heated argument with her husband over food at their home, police said. The incident reportedly occurred after a domestic dispute escalated over serving reheated three-day-old sambhar during a meal.

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar
Published By: Meera Verma

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 7, 2026 16:55:56 IST

Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

Bengaluru: A 27-year-old woman in Bengaluru died by suicide following a heated argument with her husband over food at their home, police said. The incident reportedly occurred after a domestic dispute escalated over serving reheated three-day-old sambhar during a meal.

According to initial reports, the woman consumed pesticide after the confrontation and later fell seriously ill. Family members rushed her to a hospital, but she died before receiving treatment. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Argument Over Reheated Food Turns Fatal

Police said the dispute began when the woman reheated and served sambhar that had been cooked three days earlier. Her husband reportedly objected to being served the same dish again, which led to an argument between the couple.

During the quarrel, the situation escalated into a heated exchange. Shortly afterward, the woman allegedly consumed pesticide kept at the house. When family members noticed her vomiting and feeling unwell, she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Married For Five Years, Leaves Behind Young Child

The woman, identified as Kavya, had been married to her husband for about five years. The couple also has a four-year-old child. Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination at a government hospital.

Officials added that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events leading to the tragic incident.

(If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, we urge  you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers.)

Helplines Below-

AASRA  – 9820466726 

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health – 9999666555 

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

Lifeline Foundation– 9088030303

Parivarthan Counselling Helpline– 7676602602

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 4:55 PM IST
Bengaluru Shocker: 27-Year-Old Woman Dies After Consuming Pesticide Following Fight With Husband Over 3-Day-Old Sambhar

