West Bengal Yuva Sathi Application Status: When Will ₹1500 Be Credited To Your Bank Account? Step-By-Step Guide To Check If Allowance Is Approved

The West Bengal government’s Yuva Sathi scheme has generated excitement among unemployed youth across the state. Announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the scheme promises a monthly financial assistance of ₹1500 to eligible beneficiaries.

Many applicants are now eager to know whether their application has been approved and when the money will be credited to their bank accounts.

The scheme was announced during the state budget and is aimed at providing financial support to unemployed youth aged between 21 and 40.

Under the initiative, beneficiaries who have passed secondary school and whose applications are approved will receive ₹1500 every month directly in their bank accounts. The assistance is initially expected to continue for five years and may be renewed if the beneficiary remains unemployed.

When will the ₹1500 be credited?

According to announcements made by the state government, payments under the Yuva Sathi scheme are expected to begin once applications are verified and approved in the system. Eligible applicants will receive the amount through direct bank transfer. Many beneficiaries may start receiving the payment soon after their application status shows approval.

How to check West Bengal Yuva Sathi application status

Applicants can easily check whether their Yuva Sathi application has been approved by following these steps:

Visit the official portal: https://apas.wb.gov.in/ On the homepage, click on the Yuva Sathi option. Select the Check Status option. Enter the mobile number used during registration. Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen. Click on Get OTP. Enter the OTP received on your mobile phone.

Once the OTP is verified, the system will display the application or registration number if your form has been successfully uploaded. Applicants can also view or download their application form from the portal and take a printout if required.

Can offline applicants check their status?

Yes. Even if you submitted the Yuva Sathi form offline through camps organised by the government, you can still check the application status online using the same method. However, due to the large number of offline applications, some forms may take time to be uploaded into the system. In such cases, applicants are advised to wait until their details appear in the portal.

Eligibility and benefits of the Yuva Sathi scheme

The Yuva Sathi scheme targets unemployed youth in West Bengal who have completed secondary education. Eligible individuals aged between 21 and 40 can receive ₹1500 per month as financial assistance.

The state government already runs several welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar and Kanyashree, which provide financial support directly to beneficiaries’ bank accounts. The Yuva Sathi scheme is the latest addition aimed at supporting young people struggling to find employment.

With thousands of applications already submitted both online and offline, many applicants are now checking the portal to confirm whether their forms have been approved and when their ₹1500 monthly allowance will reach their bank accounts.

