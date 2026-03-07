LIVE TV
Pet Owner And Senior Citizens Get Into A Scuffle Over Dog Urinating Near Walking Area At Bengaluru Apartment; CCTV Footage Surfaces | WATCH

Bengaluru: A dispute over walking a pet dog inside a residential complex in Bengaluru escalated into a physical confrontation involving several senior citizens, prompting police to investigate complaints from both sides.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: March 7, 2026 12:15:05 IST

Bengaluru: A dispute over walking a pet dog inside a residential complex in Bengaluru escalated into a physical confrontation involving several senior citizens, prompting police to investigate complaints from both sides.

Argument Over Dog Walking Turns Violent

The incident occurred at Brigade Eutopia East Antopia Apartment in the city’s Varthur area. According to a complaint filed with the police, resident Tarun Arora had taken his pet dog out for a walk inside the apartment complex.

The housing society reportedly has a designated zone meant for senior citizens to walk and exercise. Arora allegedly brought his dog close to the same area. Some elderly residents present there objected to the dog being near the walking track and reportedly questioned him about allowing the pet to urinate nearby.

What began as a verbal exchange soon intensified. The disagreement allegedly escalated into a heated argument before turning physical.

Assault Allegations And Counter-Complaint

In his complaint to Varthur Police Station, Arora claimed that a group of seven to eight senior citizens attacked him during the confrontation. He alleged that he was kicked and beaten during the scuffle.

The situation was eventually brought under control after a woman present at the scene intervened and separated the individuals involved, preventing the altercation from escalating further.

However, the dispute has since taken a new turn. A woman from the group of senior citizens filed a counter-complaint, accusing Arora of aggressive behaviour. According to her statement, the residents had merely questioned him about the dog urinating in the exercise area when he allegedly became hostile.

She further alleged that Arora threatened them during the argument, claiming their children lived abroad and that he would not spare them. The woman said the elderly residents now fear for their safety and have requested police protection.

CCTV Footage Under Review

CCTV footage from inside the residential complex has surfaced, showing a group of senior citizens exercising in the designated area while Arora walks his dog nearby. The footage reportedly captures the moment when an argument breaks out.

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 12:13 PM IST
