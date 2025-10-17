Engineering Student Rapes Classmate In Bengaluru After Dragging Her To Men’s Toilet, Then Asks If She ‘Needed A Pill’

Bengaluru Student Rape: A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly raping a female classmate inside a men’s toilet at a private engineering college in South Bengaluru, according to an NDTV report. The accused, identified as Jeevan Gowda, a sixth-semester student, was reportedly taken into custody by the police on Wednesday and later remanded to judicial custody.

The incident reportedly took place on October 10, while the survivor, a seventh-semester student at the same college, filed a complaint five days later, on October 15.

Bengaluru Student Rape: FIR Details and Allegations

According to the First Information Report (FIR), cited by the NDTV report, the case has been registered under Section 64 (Punishment for Rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The FIR states that the survivor and the accused were classmates until Gowda fell behind academically due to a backlog.

Also Read: Who is DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar? Punjab Police Officer Arrested By CBI In Bribery Case

On the day of the alleged assault, the survivor had met Gowda earlier to collect some belongings. During lunch break, Gowda reportedly called her multiple times, asking her to meet him near the architecture block on the seventh floor. Upon her arrival, he allegedly tried to forcibly kiss her.

As she attempted to leave using the lift, Gowda allegedly followed her to the sixth floor, dragged her into a men’s washroom, and sexually assaulted her. The FIR further mentions that he locked the washroom door and confiscated her phone when it rang during the assault. The incident is believed to have occurred between 1:30 pm and 1:50 pm.

After the assault, the survivor confided in two friends. The FIR also notes that Gowda later contacted her, allegedly asking if she “needed a pill.”

BJP Targets Karnataka Congress Government

The incident has triggered strong political reactions, particularly from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which criticised the ruling Congress government over what it described as a deteriorating law and order situation in Karnataka.

The law & order in Karnataka has COLLAPSED. In just 4 months, 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone: 114+ cases. Our women & children are living in fear due to the @INCKarnataka government’s criminal inaction. From the brutal rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru… pic.twitter.com/J4DijHlCAx — R. Ashoka (@RAshokaBJP) October 17, 2025

In a statement posted on social media, R Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, said, “The law and order in Karnataka has collapsed. In just four months, there have been 979 sexual assaults on girls. Bengaluru alone has reported over 114 cases. Our women and children are living in fear due to the state government’s criminal inaction. From the brutal rape and murder of a tribal girl in Mysuru to the tragic suicide of a librarian in Kalaburagi – this is a moral and administrative failure.”

Also Read: ‘We Won The Battle!’ Hyderabad Paediatrician’s 8 Year Battle Against ORS, Burst Into Tears, WATCH