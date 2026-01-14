LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A 'Wrong Number' Call; Husband Catches Them

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

The Bihar event has set off a discussion on social media and in the local communities regarding the differences in age in relationships, individual freedom, and traditional family values.

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 14, 2026 15:24:39 IST

Bihar Viral News: 60-Year-Old Married Woman Ties Knot With 35-Year-Old After Four Months Of Chats Following A ‘Wrong Number’ Call; Husband Catches Them

A remarkable love tale has taken the digital world by storm in the Banka district of Bihar, where a 60 year old married woman and a 35 year old man got involved in a romantic affair, as it was widely reported, that a wrong number call was the starting point of the relationship about four months back. The initial neighborly chats soon turned into a love story making the woman abandon her family and run away with her boy. The couple was said to have caught a train at Bhagalpur and then moved to Ludhiana, where they introduced themselves as married and mats husband and wife. Their remarkable love that spanned between enormous age difference and against the dictate of society took no time to become a hot topic online and became a matter of media attention.

Bihar Viral Love Story, What Happened Here?

The affair was revealed in an unexpected fashion when the couple appeared at Amarpur bus stop, where the woman’s husband and grown-up son recognized them. The situation caused outrage, and then, reportedly, the husband and son challenged the younger man, which resulted in a fight taking place in public. According to reports, amid the crowd dispersing, the husband and son beat up the man and the scene at the bus station became chaotic. The local police had to step in to separate the couple from the enraged relatives and onlookers, after which both were later taken into police custody for their own safety as tensions were rising over the non-traditional marriage.

What Now? Will The Woman Return?

The event has set off a discussion on social media and in the local communities regarding the differences in age in relationships, individual freedom, and traditional family values. The woman has claimed that the relationship was consensual and admitted that the couple was married out of their own accord, meanwhile, her family has been openly against the union and seems not to be ready to come to terms with her choice. Law enforcement stated that a comprehensive inquiry is in progress to scrutinize the legality of the marriage, family complaints, and other elements of the case before deciding on the next move legally.

Also Read: Ghaziabad Shocker: Father, Stepmother Kill 7-Year-Old Girl After Brutal Beating; Autopsy Finds Multiple Rib Fractures, Internal Bleeding | Chilling Details Inside

First published on: Jan 14, 2026 3:24 PM IST
QUICK LINKS