BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding

BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding

Over 3,000 runners from across India joined the BSF-organised Wular Half Marathon 2.0 in Bandipora, Kashmir. Held under the theme “Save Wular, Run with Bordermen,” the event promoted lake conservation, tourism, and youth engagement, celebrating unity and environmental awareness.

The picturesque banks of Wular Lake came alive on Sunday with the energetic spirit of the Wular Half Marathon 2.0 (PHOTO: Feroz Wani)
The picturesque banks of Wular Lake came alive on Sunday with the energetic spirit of the Wular Half Marathon 2.0 (PHOTO: Feroz Wani)

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 12, 2025 16:29:05 IST

BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding

The picturesque banks of Wular Lake came alive on Sunday with the energetic spirit of the Wular Half Marathon 2.0, organised by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Bandipora district.

The second edition of the event drew more than 3,000 participants from across the nation, including enthusiastic youth from the Kashmir Valley.

Flagged off by Shri Solomon Yash Kumar Minz, IPS, IG, STC BSF Kashmir, and Shri Ashok Yadav, IPS, IG BSF Kashmir Frontier, the marathon was held under the theme “Save Wular, Run with Bordermen”, aiming to raise awareness about the conservation of Wular Lake, one of Asia’s largest freshwater lakes, and to promote tourism in the region.

Participants competed in three race categories: 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10.5 km run, and 5 km open run for both male and female runners. The scenic route around the lake not only offered a test of endurance but also highlighted the natural beauty of Bandipora.

The initiative served multiple purposes, encouraging environmental conservation, fostering closer ties between security forces and the local population, and providing a platform to nurture sporting talent. Promising athletes identified during the event may receive support under the Khelo India programme for future training at national and international levels.

The marathon culminated at Wular Vantage Park, where Shri Satish S. Khandare, IPS, ADG, HQ Spl DG (WC) Chandigarh, felicitated the winners with prize money and certificates. A cultural programme followed, celebrating local traditions and youth engagement.

Senior BSF officers acknowledged the cooperation of civilians, local administration, media, and security personnel for their contributions in making the event a grand success, underlining the message of unity, conservation, and community strength.

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 4:28 PM IST
BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding

BSF Marathon Around Wular Lake Promotes Eco-Tourism And Community Bonding

