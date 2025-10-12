LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza afghanistan china Abhijit Banerjee tamil nadu ICC Women World Cup 2025 Points Table apple Filmfare Bihar Election 2025 gaza
LIVE TV
Home > India > J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court have constituted a Full Bench of three judges, in order to hear petitions challenging the order of the government to forfeit 25 books suspects of promoting “false...

J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: October 12, 2025 13:31:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

The Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court have constituted a Full Bench of three judges, in order to hear petitions challenging the order of the government to forfeit 25 books suspects of promoting “false narratives and secessionism.”

The High Court Bench, led by Chief Justice and accompanied by Justices Rajnesh Oswal and Shahzad Azeem, is planned to take up the matter further on Monday, October 13, 2025.

The progress follows a previous observation by the court on September 30, when the court have agreed to consider creating a Full Bench in order to examine the legality of what petitioners labelled as a “sweeping and unreasoned forfeiture” of books.

The petitioners include journalist David Devadas, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, retired Air Vice Marshal Kapil Kak, advocate Shakir Shabir, Swastik Singh, and few others. They challenge the Home department’s notification under Section 95 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which ordered the penalty.

Also Read: Who Is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-Origin Nobel Prize Winner To Leave US For Switzerland Following MIT Snub To Trump’s Deal

The petitioners claim that the action of the government violates the constitutional right to free speech and expression along with lacking any reasoned justification.

On August 5, the Home Department of Jammu & Kashmir banned the publication of 25 books, that includes works by authors such as Arundhati Roy and A G Noorani, mentioning their alleged propagation of secessionism.

The list also includes political comments and historical records from The Kashmir Dispute 1947-2012 by Noorani, Kashmir at the Crossroads and Contested Lands by Sumantra Bose, In Search of a Future: The Kashmir Story by David Devadas, Roy’s Azadi, and A Dismantled State: The Untold Story of Kashmir After Article 370 by Anuradha Bhasin.

Previously, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court challenging the ban, but then the apex court directed the petitioner to reach the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh High Court for proceedings.

Also Read: India’s First Largest Private Gold Mine In Andhra Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025 Is Set To Begin Full-Scale Production From October 2025

First published on: Oct 12, 2025 1:31 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 25 booksfalse narrativesjammu and kashmirladakhLadakh High Court

RELATED News

Operation Blue Star Was The Wrong Way To Retrieve Golden Temple, Says P Chidambaram
Bihar Elections 2025: Is Prashant Kishor Planning A Face-Off With Tejashwi Yadav?
Air Pollution In Delhi Rises Sharply: Diwali Firecrackers Could Worsen AQI
Justice BV Nagarathna Raises Alarm Over Declining Sex Ratios, Says Girls Deserve Equal Chance To Thrive
NDA Set To Announce Seat-Sharing Deal For Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 Today

LATEST NEWS

Taliban Claims 58 Pakistan Soldiers Killed In Border Clash, Issues Fresh Warning, Demands Islamabad To…
Taiwan says still assessing impact of China rare earths curbs on chip industry
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
UPDATE 107-FA Cup Summaries
Is Virat Kohli Retiring From IPL? RCB Contract Twist Sparks Speculation
US actress Diane Keaton, star of 'Annie Hall,' dies at 79
Four Men Arrested In Durgapur MBBS Student Gang-Rape Case, Probe Intensifies
Watch: Donald Trump Surprised By Granddaughter Kai Trump’s Question About Dreams, His Reaction Goes Viral
Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Crowd To Witness A Major Surprise, Read To Know More
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know
J&K High Court Escalates Book Seizure Case: The Surprising Twist You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS