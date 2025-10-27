Chhath Puja 2025 Sunset Time Today: Check City-wise Sandhya Arghya Time in Bihar, UP, Delhi, Patna, Jharkhand on Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja 2025 Sunset Time Today: Chhath puja Day 3 is celebrated as Sandhya Arghya is the evening ritual where devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun.. On this auspicious day, thousands of worshippers across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Patna, Jharkhand, and other regions. Pilgrims present offerings like fruits, sugarcane, and thekua to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya for happiness, health, and prosperity.



The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, followed by Kharna. On October 27 Sandhya Arghya marks the third and most awaited day of the Chhath festival. Men and women observe a 36-hour fast without water, offering prayers to the setting Sun while standing waist-deep in rivers, lakes, or ponds.

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time

Devotess can check the city-wise Chhath Puja 2025 sunset time of major cities, including Bihar, UP, Delhi, Patna, Jharkhand, Chandigarh, and more.

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Delhi: 5:40 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Patna: 5:01 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Ranchi: 5:13 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Bihar: 5:01 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Bhubaneswar: 5:14 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Chandigarh: 5:30 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Hyderabad: 5:39 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in UP: 5:40 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Ahmedabad: 6:05 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Mumbai: 6:08 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Kolkata: 5:01 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Jaipur: 5:48 PM

Chhath Sandhya Arghya Time in Raipur: 5:56 PM