Home > Regionals > Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

Authorities have barred public access to the Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore district due to continuous heavy rains and flooding in the Western Ghats. Following an orange alert for the district, bathing at the waterfall has been prohibited for public safety, a press release confirmed. Forest Warden of Poluvampatti stated that, considering the festive season, visitors are allowed only a walk from the old parking lot to the iron bridge to view the waterfall safely.

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore (Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: October 19, 2025 17:33:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Courtallam Waterfall Shut For Visitors Amid Flooding In Coimbatore

Authorities have barred public access to the Courtallam waterfall in Coimbatore district due to continuous heavy rains and flooding in the Western Ghats.

Following an orange alert for the district, bathing at the waterfall has been prohibited for public safety, a press release confirmed.

Forest Warden of Poluvampatti stated that, considering the festive season, visitors are allowed only a walk from the old parking lot to the iron bridge to view the waterfall safely.

Tamil Nadu Faces Widespread Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rain battered parts of Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam and the capital, Chennai. Despite the downpour, markets in Thoothukudi remained open. The India Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rain in Chennai through October 22.

Rainfall is expected to continue along Tamil Nadu’s entire coastal region from tomorrow, with heavy showers likely at isolated places in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Puducherry, among others.

The IMD issued a yellow alert for Chennai, warning of partly cloudy skies with moderate rain or thunderstorms accompanied by lightning.

Nilgiri Mountain Railway Services Suspended Due To Landslides

Train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were cancelled today after multiple landslides disrupted the route.

Affected Trains Include

Train No. 56136 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam

Train No. 56137 Udagamandalam – Mettupalayam

Train No. 06171 Mettupalayam – Udagamandalam (Special)

Weather Alert

The IMD also announced the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal, expected to move west-northwest and intensify into a deep depression in the coming days, which may further impact weather patterns in the region.

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 5:33 PM IST
