Cyclone Ditwah BIG Update: Are Flights And Train Services Affected? Heavy Rain Lashes Tamil Nadu And Puducherry As Storm Approaches Indian Coast

Cyclone Ditwah Update: Chennai airport has cancelled 47 flights on Sunday ahead of Cyclone Ditwah to the Tamil Nadu coast, including several flights linking cities like Port Blair, Kolkata and some Southeast Asia capitals.

The 47 flights include 36 domestic and 11 international flights. Authorities have asked passengers to check their flight schedules with airlines since more flights may be cancelled if the cyclone turns stronger.

Heavy rains lashes as part of Cyclone Ditwah

The coastal areas and Cauvery delta districts of the state experienced very heavy rains on Saturday, caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Strong winds and incessant downpour were reported in Ramanathapuram, Nagapattinam, and Rameswaram.

State Revenue and Disaster Management Minister K K S S R Ramachandran said 28 disaster response teams, including SDRF and NDRF personnel, are on standby while 150 NDRF personnel have already been deployed to Villupuram as a preparedness measure.

Where is Cyclone Ditwah now?

The Cyclone Ditwah is now centred over the Vedaranyam coast in Nagapattinam district about 350 km south of Chennai. According to the India Meteorological Department, the storm is expected to move north-northwest, approaching North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh coasts by early November 30. The cyclone is likely to come within 25 km of the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast by evening.

What is the Railway update?

Rail services have also been affected. Train operations on the Pamban Bridge, one of the most vulnerable reaches, were temporarily stopped but resumed after the wind speed decreased. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reviewed preparedness measures with Southern Railway authorities to ensure passenger safety and minimal disruption. War rooms at zonal and divisional levels have been activated, and helplines are being maintained to assist travelers.

While the landfall point remains unknown, Cyclone Ditwah has left the Tamil Nadu government prepared for rescue and relief. The authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation and have asked the residents and tourists to be vigilant and abide by the advisories issued.

