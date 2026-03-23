Decoding High-Profile Sathankulam Murder Case: 9 Cops Convicted In Brutal Custodial Killing Of Father-Son Duo: What Happened On The Blood-Soaked Night?

In a landmark verdict, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday convicted nine police personnel in the 2020 Sathankulam custodial deaths of P Jeyaraj and his son J Bennix, a case that had sparked nationwide outrage during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The court upheld key findings of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), ruling that the injuries sustained by the father-son duo were “contrary to natural causes” and clearly indicative of custodial torture. The quantum of punishment will be announced on March 30.

What Is the Sathankulam Case?

The Sathankulam case refers to the brutal custodial killing of a father-son duo in Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi district in June 2020.

P Jeyaraj (59) and J Bennix (31), who ran a mobile phone shop, were picked up by police on June 19 for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown restrictions by keeping their shop open beyond permitted hours. However, investigators later confirmed that no such violation had taken place and that a false case had been registered against them.

What Happened on the Blood-Soaked Night?

According to the CBI chargesheet and court findings, the duo was subjected to relentless torture inside the Sathankulam police station through the night of June 19.

Their hands were tied, and they were beaten at regular intervals reportedly every 10 minutes while being forced onto a wooden table. The assault was so brutal that forensic evidence later found blood splattered across the walls of the police station.

The victims were allegedly stripped, humiliated, and assaulted with lathis, leaving them unable to defend themselves. Investigators also revealed that they were forced to clean their own blood from the floor, while a sanitation worker was later made to erase remaining evidence.

Deaths That Sparked National Outrage

Jeyaraj died on June 22, while Bennix succumbed to his injuries the following day at the Kovilpatti Government Hospital.

Their deaths, initially reported as suspicious, soon triggered massive public outrage across India, with calls for justice and accountability. The case quickly became a symbol of custodial violence and police excesses.

CBI Probe and Key Evidence

The case was first investigated by the CB-CID before being handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The agency relied on forensic reports, medical evidence, eyewitness testimonies, and DNA samples collected from the crime scene. A woman police constable’s testimony proved crucial in corroborating the sequence of events.

Investigators also found that CCTV footage from the police station had been deleted, raising serious concerns about evidence tampering.

Role of Police Officials and Conspiracy

The CBI identified Inspector S Sridhar as the main conspirator, alleging that he instructed his subordinates to “teach Bennix a lesson.”

Following his orders, multiple police personnel allegedly carried out repeated assaults through the night. In total, 10 officers were named in the case, though one died during the trial, leaving nine to face conviction.

Court Verdict: 9 Cops Convicted

The trial court in Madurai found all nine accused guilty of murder, marking a significant step in the long legal battle for justice.

The court emphasised that the injuries were consistent with custodial torture and rejected any claims of natural or accidental death. It also noted that the victims had not violated lockdown norms, exposing the falsity of the original charges.

Case that shook Tamil Nadu

The Sathankulam case remains one of India’s most high-profile custodial death cases, highlighting systemic issues within law enforcement.

It sparked debates around police brutality, accountability, and the urgent need for custodial reforms in India. Even years later, the case continues to serve as a grim reminder of the consequences of unchecked power.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Horror: 20-Year-Old Stabbed 20 Times, Throat Slit in Dharavi by Friend After Refusal to Live Together; Accused Found Standing by Body With Blood-Stained Knife