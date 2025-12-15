LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Jaipur Horror: Woman Molested, Husband Attacked After She Refused To Meet Nightclub Owner In Private

A Jaipur woman has accused a nightclub owner and staff of molestation, alleging that her husband was brutally assaulted with iron rods when he intervened. The incident, which occurred at Club Alpha on December 10, led to serious injuries to the husband, including two leg fractures. Police have registered an FIR against the owner, manager, and staff and are investigating the case using CCTV footage and other evidence.

A Jaipur woman was reportedly molested at a club by the owner and staff, who also attacked her husband. (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 15, 2025 13:07:29 IST

A woman in Jaipur has alleged that she was molested at a nightclub by its owner and staff,  furthermore, her husband was assaulted, which resulted in serious injuries, when he tried to intervene. The police has registered an FIR, and the investigation is ongoing. 

According to the FIR, which was filed at Ashok Nagar police station, the incident reportedly took place at Club Alpha, located in Jaipur’s Ashok Nagar, on the night of December 10. While the couple was sitting in the restaurant area of the nightclub, a waiter approached Iram Sheikh with a piece of paper that had the owner Bharat Tank’s number on it. The waiter told her that Bharat wanted to meet her in a private room, an offer she declined. 

The FIR states that, after some time when Sheikh went to the washroom, she was approached and surrounded by club owner Bharat Tank, club manager Deepak, and several bouncers who misbehaved with her and made obscene gestures. 

As she cried for help, her husband, Naved Usmani, came to her aid and was attacked by the staff brutally. The complaint alleges that Usmani was beaten with iron rods by the bouncers, fracturing his leg in two places. The couple’s car was also allegedly damaged by the bouncers. 

Naved Usmani was taken to SMS hospital, where doctors confirmed the fractures in his leg at two different places due to the assault. 

Police confirm the incident and lodge an FIR

Police were informed about the incident after the couple raised the alarm. Ashok Nagar ACP Balram Chaudhary confirmed that the incident took place on December 10 and that the statements from victims have been recorded. 

According to reports, ACP Balram Chaudhary said that “CCTV footage from the time of the incident is being collected. Call detail records and location details of all the accused are being traced. Statements of the victim’s side have been recorded, and the entire matter is under investigation.” 

An FIR has been registered against Bharat Tank, manager Deepak, bouncers, and other staff members on cases related to molestation, assault, intimidation, and vandalism. Officers have started analyzing CCTV footage of the nightclub, and the investigation will move forward based on the evidence collected. 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 1:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS