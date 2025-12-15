LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Lionel Messi In Delhi: Who Is Football Icon Meeting At Arun Jaitley Stadium? Full Schedule, Events, Timings And Traffic Advisory

Lionel Messi Delhi Visit Full Schedule & Event Timing: Football legend Lionel Messi is set to make his much-awaited appearance in Delhi as part of his ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’. The Arun Jaitley Stadium will host the final leg of the four-city tour, following events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Messi in Delhi: Arun Jaitley Stadium hosts final leg of GOAT India Tour 2025; PM Modi meeting, events, traffic advisory. Photos: X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: December 15, 2025 12:11:56 IST

Lionel Messi in Delhi: The Arun Jaitley Stadium is all set to host football legend Lionel Messi on Monday. With this leg, the GOAT will complete his four-city tour of India. The World Cup-winning Argentine captain arrived in Mumbai around noon on Sunday under what officials described as “World Cup-level” security.

Delhi: Final Stop of Messi’s India Tour

Delhi will be the final destination of Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’. The football icon has already visited Kolkata and Hyderabad earlier during the tour, with Mumbai hosting him on Sunday.

In Delhi, the main events will be held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. One of the key highlights of the Delhi leg will be his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Felicitation Ceremony and Celebrity Match Planned

During his Delhi visit, Messi will felicitate teams from Minerva Academy, which have won three youth trophies. A nine-a-side celebrity football match is also scheduled as part of the programme at the stadium.

Public movement around the venue is expected to begin around 11 am, according to reports.

Traffic Advisory Issued Ahead of Messi’s Delhi Visit

Ahead of Messi’s arrival in Delhi, the Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory on Sunday for areas surrounding the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

According to the advisory, traffic diversions will be implemented on Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and Jawaharlal Nehru Marg (JLN Marg). The police also stated that “no heavy vehicles [will be] allowed from Daryaganj to Bahadurshah Zafar Marg and from Guru Nanak Chowk to Asaf Ali Road.”

Lionel Messi In Delhi: Routes to Avoid, Entry-Exit Points Shared

In a post on X, Delhi Traffic Police urged residents to avoid JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Bahadurshah Zafar Marg due to heavy movement expected for the Argentine footballer’s tour.

The police have also shared entry and exit points for fans who have purchased tickets to attend the event and see the football icon during his appearance at the stadium.

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 12:10 PM IST
QUICK LINKS