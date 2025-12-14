LIVE TV
Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Several incidents of vandalism were reported as frustrated supporters alleged poor event management. They also accused VIPs and politicians of monopolising Messi’s time, claiming that many fans did not even get a glimpse of the football legend.

Last updated: December 14, 2025 15:31:56 IST

Satadru Dutta, the promoter and organiser of Lionel Messi’s India Tour 2025, was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after his arrest in connection with the chaotic scenes at Salt Lake Stadium. The court sent him to 14 days of police custody.

The Kolkata leg of Messi’s GOAT Tour turned chaotic on Saturday after the Argentine star left the venue early. Fans, who had paid high ticket prices, grew angry and began throwing bottles and trying to break the gates between the stands at Salt Lake Stadium. Several incidents of vandalism were reported as frustrated supporters alleged poor event management. They also accused VIPs and politicians of monopolising Messi’s time, claiming that many fans did not even get a glimpse of the football legend.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

After a disappointing turn of events in Kolkata and a highly successful reception in Hyderabad, the Argentine legend is now set to be welcomed by his passionate fan base in Mumbai. The World Cup winner has reached the Taj Mahal Hotel.

It was a memorable night for the fans who gathered at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, as they got to witness Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning icon Lionel Messi in action at the second pit stop of his GOAT India Tour.

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium due to fans’ anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi’s time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old’s visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state’s Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul. The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a memento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

During his time in India, under-14 young football players from across the state will be selected by the Maharashtra Sports Department, and they will get the opportunity to practise with Messi on Sunday.

Delhi will be Messi’s final pit stop for the ‘GOAT Tour 2025’ on Monday.

With inputs from ANI

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 3:31 PM IST
QUICK LINKS