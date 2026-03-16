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Home > Regionals > Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

A wedding celebration in Jharkhand turned tragic after a 41 year old man died when a rasgulla got lodged in his throat while he was eating during the feast. The incident occurred in Maliyanta village near Jamshedpur and left the gathering in shock.

Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast (Via X)
Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 16, 2026 14:40:16 IST

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Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

A wedding celebration in Jharkhand turned tragic after a 41 year old man died when a rasgulla got lodged in his throat while he was eating during the feast. The incident occurred in Maliyanta village near Jamshedpur and left the gathering in shock. The deceased, identified as Lalit Singh, had attended a wedding ceremony in the village when the incident took place. While eating food at the feast, Singh reportedly consumed a rasgulla, a popular syrup soaked Indian sweet. Shortly after eating it, the dessert got stuck in his throat, causing severe breathing difficulty.

Witnesses present at the wedding said Singh suddenly began gasping for air as the sweet blocked his airway. Panic spread among guests as family members and villagers rushed to help him.

Attempts To Save Him Failed

People at the venue immediately tried to remove the rasgulla from his throat but were unable to dislodge it. As his condition worsened, he was quickly taken to a nearby hospital in Jamshedpur for medical treatment.

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However, doctors declared him dead on arrival. Medical officials said the rasgulla had blocked his airway, preventing oxygen from reaching the body and leading to his death.

Village Mourns Sudden Death

The sudden death turned the joyous wedding celebration into a scene of grief. Family members and villagers were left stunned by how quickly the situation unfolded. After a post mortem examination, Singh’s body was handed over to his family for the last rites.

READ MORE: Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:40 PM IST
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Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

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Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

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Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast
Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast
Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast
Jharkhand Wedding Tragedy: 41-Year-Old Man Chokes To Death After Rasgulla Gets Stuck In His Throat During Feast

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