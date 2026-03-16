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Home > Regionals > Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video

Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video

The disturbing footage of the accident has since circulated widely on social media, sparking debate about the dangers of creating reels on highways.

(Photo: X)
(Photo: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: March 16, 2026 14:11:44 IST

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Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video

The occurrence of a tragic road accident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway has become viral on social media following the release of a video on the same. As per reports, a 19 year old student had died when he was recording a social media reel on the side of the road beside Firozpur Jhirka in Haryana. Moin, who was the victim, was said to have gone to the expressway with two of his friends on his school holiday. As he was taking a photo with an energy drink in a video, one of his friends filmed the video on a mobile phone. A short time after, an oncoming car that was speeding hit them causing a carnage accident.

Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video

The effects of the crash were very extreme. Moin was killed on the spot whilst his friend Saad was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated. One of the third friends who was making a video was seen escaping the crash. The shocking video of the crash has since gone viral on social media, with debate surrounding the risks of building reels on the roads. According to authorities and eyewitnesses, the car that caused the accident was still on the run, and police units were immediately notified to report about the occurrence.



The police authorities are also under an investigation and reviewing the CCTV footage that was set up along the expressway to find the vehicle and the driver who used it in the hit-and-run incident. The remains of the dead student were referred to a post mortem, at the time officers are still retrieving evidence in the scene of the accident. The government has also cautioned the people that walking, stopping, or recording videos is highly prohibited on high-speed expressways since this poses a risk to safety. The bad accident has again shown how unsafe the social media trends could be when individuals have tried to make videos in dangerous areas such as highways. 

ALSO READ: Who Is Shriyanshi? Bengaluru Influencer Scolded By Elderly Woman For Her Outfit, Viral Video Sparks Debate About ‘Moral Policing’ | WATCH

First published on: Mar 16, 2026 2:11 PM IST
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Tags: 19-year-old student accidentDelhi Mumbai Expressway viral videoDelhi-Mumbai Expressway accidentHaryana expressway accidenthome-hero-pos-12Instagram reel accident

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Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video
Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video
Tragedy On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: 19-Year-Old Student Killed While Shooting Instagram Reel As Speeding Vehicle Hits From Behind, Watch Chilling Video
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