Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh, 54, also known as Pappu, was brutally killed by unidentified attackers near a hotel, police said. Singh, a journalist, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening and was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in critical condition. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival, according to reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed the journalist succumbed to his injuries. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma said the attack appeared planned, and authorities are investigating the motive.

Police have arrested the main accused, Vishal, following a late-night encounter near the crime site. During the encounter, Vishal sustained injuries after being shot three times in the legs and was admitted to a hospital. Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that evidence from the crime scene, along with eyewitness accounts, confirmed Vishal and several accomplices were involved. Sharma added that Vishal had bought a knife from Machhli Bazaar in Khuldabad, which was used in the attack.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate another suspect, while two others have been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary findings suggest a dispute between the accused and Singh a few days before the attack, but investigators are still determining the exact reason behind the murder.

In a similar case, freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, 33, was allegedly murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district for exposing irregularities in road construction projects. Mukesh’s body was found on January 3, hidden in a septic tank and sealed with fresh concrete.

A 1,200-page charge sheet submitted in a Bijapur court identified the accused as contractor Suresh Chandrakar, his brothers Ritesh and Dinesh Chandrakar, and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke. Police said Suresh Chandrakar was the main conspirator, reportedly acting after Mukesh exposed irregularities in the Nelasnar-Mirthur-Gangaloor road project.

