LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy Bihar elections 2025 afghanistan attack on pakistan asia cup 2025 afghanistan cardiac arrest china Binance advertising Andhra Bus Tragedy
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Singh, a journalist, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening and was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in critical condition.

Representational Image (Credit - ANI)
Representational Image (Credit - ANI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 24, 2025 13:39:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Journalist Laxmi Narayan Singh, 54, also known as Pappu, was brutally killed by unidentified attackers near a hotel, police said. Singh, a journalist, was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon on Thursday evening and was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital in critical condition. Doctors, however, declared him dead on arrival, according to reports.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Manish Shandilya confirmed the journalist succumbed to his injuries. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Pushkar Verma said the attack appeared planned, and authorities are investigating the motive.

Police have arrested the main accused, Vishal, following a late-night encounter near the crime site. During the encounter, Vishal sustained injuries after being shot three times in the legs and was admitted to a hospital. Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that evidence from the crime scene, along with eyewitness accounts, confirmed Vishal and several accomplices were involved. Sharma added that Vishal had bought a knife from Machhli Bazaar in Khuldabad, which was used in the attack.

Authorities are continuing efforts to locate another suspect, while two others have been taken into custody for questioning. Preliminary findings suggest a dispute between the accused and Singh a few days before the attack, but investigators are still determining the exact reason behind the murder.

In a similar case, freelance journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, 33, was allegedly murdered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district for exposing irregularities in road construction projects. Mukesh’s body was found on January 3, hidden in a septic tank and sealed with fresh concrete.

A 1,200-page charge sheet submitted in a Bijapur court identified the accused as contractor Suresh Chandrakar, his brothers Ritesh and Dinesh Chandrakar, and supervisor Mahendra Ramteke. Police said Suresh Chandrakar was the main conspirator, reportedly acting after Mukesh exposed irregularities in the Nelasnar-Mirthur-Gangaloor road project.

ALSO READ: ‘Delete Video Or Face Consequences’: Family Alleges Journalist Rajiv Pratap Was Threatened Before Death

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 1:39 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: JournalistprayagrajUP

RELATED News

VIDEO: What A Jump! Kerala Nun’s Gold-Winning Hurdles Run In Religious Attire Goes Viral

Shocking CCTV Footage: Woman Repeatedly Slaps Security Guard In Greater Noida Housing Complex

‘Marathi Kyun Nahi Seekha?’: Man Dressed As Shivaji Argues With Hindi-Speaking Security Guards At Vasai Fort For Not Learning Marathi- Watch!

Why Congress Rushed ‘Jaadugar’ Ashok Gehlot To Troubleshoot Bihar Mahagatbandhan Seat Sharing Pact

New Delhi AQI Today: Full List of Delhi’s Worst-Affected Areas post-Diwali – Check who top the List

LATEST NEWS

Shocking! 74-Year-Old Man Pays Rs 2 Crore ‘Bride Price’ To Marry 24-Year-Old Woman, He Is From…

REFILE: NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Confirms Split Release, Volume 1 And 2 Dates Out, Epic Finale To Hit Theaters!

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Welcomes Shweta Roy to Its Prestigious Advisory Board

NBA's Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier among dozens arrested in illegal gambling probe

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Mahua Moitra Faces Backlash: Trolled Nationwide For Mocking Diwali, Calling Indians ‘Brain Dead’, Internet Erupts In Anger

UPDATE 3-Saab gets ready to produce more Gripen fighter jets if Ukraine deal is finalised

‘Nayi Raftar Se Chalega Bihar Jab Phir Aayegi NDA Sarkar”: PM Modi Kickstarts His Election Campaign In Samastipur, Shoutout For Nitish Kumar, Watch

Oil dips but supply fear keeps it on track for weekly gain

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened
Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened
Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened
Journalist Brutally Killed In UP’s Prayagraj, Accused Arrested After Encounter, What Exactly Happened

QUICK LINKS