Home > Regionals > Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students' Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

Tension gripped Maharashtra’s Kalyan on Thursday after a video showing students offering Namaz inside an empty classroom at Ideal College went viral on social media. The clip quickly sparked outrage, prompting members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to rush to the campus and lodge their objection.

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students' Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest. (Representative Image: X)
Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students' Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest. (Representative Image: X)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: November 23, 2025 03:46:36 IST

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

Tension gripped Maharashtra’s Kalyan on Thursday after a video showing students offering Namaz inside an empty classroom at Ideal College went viral on social media. The clip quickly sparked outrage, prompting members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal to rush to the campus and lodge their objection. 

Though police and right-wing groups brought the situation under control without any reported violence. 

College Says ‘No Intent to Create Controversy,’ After Viral Namaz Clip

College authorities stated that the students had offered Namaz for only a few minutes in an unused classroom. A senior administrator clarified that the students had no intention of sparking controversy or hurting anyone’s religious sentiments. 



Students Apologise, College Seeks Amicable Resolution

The college administration met with the students, who admitted to offering Namaz and apologies to both the authorities and the activity. They aim to resolve the misunderstanding and to settle the issue peacefully. 

No Religious Activities Allowed on Campus

According to college rules, religious activities are strictly prohibited to maintain discipline. Officials said steps will be taken to prevent similar incidents in future and confirmed that suitable action will be taken against the students involved.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 3:46 AM IST
Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest
Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest
Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest
Maharashtra College Tensions Rise After Students’ Performing Namaz Video Triggers Protest

