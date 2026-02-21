LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Maharashtra

Maharashtra Horror: Drunk Son 'Kicks And Punches' 65-Year-Old Mother To Death Over Bitter Gourd Curry In Chandrapur Village

A shocking case of domestic violence has come to light from Dongargaon village in Mul taluka of Chandrapur district, Maharashtra. A 37-year-old man allegedly beat his 65-year-old mother to death after an argument over bitter gourd curry on Thursday night.

Drunk Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Dinner Dispute (Image: Representative photo)

A shocking domestic violence case has emerged from Dongargaon village in Mul taluka, Chandrapur district of Maharashtra. A 37-year-old man allegedly beat his 65-year-old mother to death over a dispute about bitter gourd curry.

Police say the incident happened late on Thursday night after an ordinary argument turned deadly.

Victim and Accused Identified

Reports say that the victim has been identified as Sumitra Petkule, and the accused is her son Jagdish Petkule. According to police, Jagdish had been living with his mother after his wife left him about two months ago. Villagers say he had a long history of alcohol dependence, and family tensions had been building for some time.

According to reports, on the night of the incident, Jagdish returned home drunk and became upset when he saw bitter gourd curry prepared for dinner. He took offence because he did not like the dish, which led to a heated argument with his mother. The argument soon turned into violence. According to police, Jagdish began assaulting Sumitra with repeated punches and kicks. The attack was so brutal that she died on the spot from her injuries.

Arrest and Investigation

After attacking his mother, Jagdish reportedly walked around the village and he was telling the residents that he had killed his mother. At first, people dismissed his claims because he was visibly drunk. However his behaviour grew stranger and some villagers became suspicious and contacted the police.

Officers from the Mul police station arrived soon after they were contacted and found Jagdish still in the area. The police took him into custody and registered a murder case. The body of his mother, Sumitra Petkule, was sent for post-mortem examination. 

Police are trying to determine the exact cause of death and gather further evidence. Police said they are investigating the matter and will question witnesses and family members to understand the full circumstances of the crime.

QUICK LINKS