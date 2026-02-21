LIVE TV
Bride Abruptly Calls Off Wedding Over Beloved Dog In UP, Leaving Groom Shocked And Guests Whispering – WATCH What Happens Next

Bride Abruptly Calls Off Wedding Over Beloved Dog In UP, Leaving Groom Shocked And Guests Whispering – WATCH What Happens Next

Tanu Kesarwani from Uttar Pradesh called off her Fatehpur wedding after a groom’s relative kicked her dog. The fight escalated into violence, leaving injuries, and ended with a panchayat settlement. Tanu prioritized her pet’s safety over marriage, earning praise for her principled stand.

Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom’s Family Attacks Her Dog
Bride Calls Off Wedding After Groom’s Family Attacks Her Dog

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 21, 2026 15:21:33 IST

Bride Abruptly Calls Off Wedding Over Beloved Dog In UP, Leaving Groom Shocked And Guests Whispering – WATCH What Happens Next

The current society treats weddings as strict social agreements, which Tanu Kesarwani from Uttar Pradesh used to create new definitions about how people should remain faithful.

The couple who had run away from home together were now trying to make their relationship official through traditional marriage rites, which they planned to hold in Fatehpur. The wedding celebration became a fight when someone from the groom’s group attacked Tanu’s dog, who had been restrained.

The verbal conflict developed into a physical fight that involved multiple family members who sustained injuries because of stick and chair violence. Tanu considered the kick that her dog received as more than a single act of brutality because it represented her future husband’s family values.

Canine Compassion Over Traditional Union

Tanu protected the dog after the groom’s relative kicked it because her natural protective instinct overpowered the cultural demands of the “Grand Indian Wedding” event. The conflict between them extended beyond a simple argument about a pet because it demonstrated their different beliefs about the treatment of those who are defenseless. 

Tanu and her brother suffered hand injuries during the violent outburst, but she maintained her determination. She chose her pet’s safety instead of marrying into a family that showed violent behavior because she wanted to marry into a family that shared her core values. People who witnessed her actions now regard them as an act of principled bravery.

Panchayat Arbitration and Marital Dissolution

The wedding ceremony served as the starting point for solving this conflict, which ended when the parties reached an agreement at a local panchayat arbitration that broke their legal and social connections without police involvement.



The village elders implemented a “return of gifts” policy to resolve the dispute, which made both parties leave without any remaining legal conflicts while they both acknowledged that their marriage had ended.

The fact that the wedding was canceled mid-ritual functions as a direct warning about how domestic relationships change when people violate each other’s personal space.

Tanu established her position through the formal settlement that took place at the panchayat after some critics considered the incident an extreme reaction.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:21 PM IST
QUICK LINKS