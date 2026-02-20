LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar Pattaya Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

A viral video from Ambala, Haryana, shows a daughter violently assaulting her elderly mother, who relies on a walker. The shocking footage has sparked nationwide outrage, highlighting elder abuse, family neglect, and urgent calls for legal action under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents Act.

Daughter Attacks Mom Leaning On Walker
Daughter Attacks Mom Leaning On Walker

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 20, 2026 15:14:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

The current online environment experiences intense outrage because of a disturbing video from Ambala, Haryana, which has gone viral. The footage shows a woman, who is the victim’s daughter, at a hospital attacking her elderly mother with extreme violence.

The elderly woman needs a walker to move around in her daily life, yet people respond to her need for help through violent attacks. The attacker drags the victim by her hair while he strikes her multiple times, which has caused viewers to doubt the integrity of family values.

Elderly Abuse

The Ambala case demonstrates how elderly abuse has become a growing problem because the victim suffers from physical weaknesses.

You Might Be Interested In

The video shows the mother who has lost her ability to move, which enables her daughter to attack her, thus violating human rights and breaking their natural family connection. Observers recording the incident can be heard invoking spiritual and social condemnation, noting that such behavior towards a parent traditionally warrants total social ostracization.



The violent act demonstrates how institutional systems fail because caregivers become abusers who take advantage of their elderly patients’ inability to defend themselves.

Legal Recourse

The video becomes more popular on X (formerly Twitter), which leads to public debate about the need for instant legal solutions and administrative action.

Residents of Ambala have contacted the Ambala Police because they believe the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act provides essential legal resources for their case.

The protesters show that social media platforms can reveal terrible crimes, but only an extensive government response will stop such events from happening again.

People seek accountability because they want punishment, yet they also demand that governments implement laws that protect elderly citizens from being treated as burdens or targets of domestic violence.

Also Read: Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:14 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ambala AssaultDaughter Attacks MotherElderly Abuse

RELATED News

‘Don’t Smoke’ Warning Ignored: Man Sets Motorcycle On Fire At Raipur Petrol Pump As Flames Spread In Seconds; Shocking Video Caught On Camera

Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

Galgotias University AI Summit Row Refuses To Die: Viral Professor Neha Singh’s Memes Swamp Internet; Netizens Plead, ‘Someone Ask Her To Stop’

Caught On Camera: Taiwan President William Lai Gets Accidentally Splashed With Vomit By A Temple Official During A Speech: ‘I Couldn’t Help It’

LATEST NEWS

WhatsApp Rolls Out Group Chat History Feature: You Can Now Easily Share Old Messages With New Members, Check How To Enable It

Who Is Vinod Jakhar? Student Leader From Rajasthan Appointed NSUI National President By Rahul Gandhi

Eight Held After Shivaji Jayanti Procession Turns Violent In Bagalkote; CM Siddaramaiah Appeals For Calm

Retail Investors Storm Back In January 2026: Market And IPO Buying Frenzy Signals Fresh Optimism On Dalal Street, Hits 14-Month High- NSE Report

‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

Suryakumar Yadav Teases Abhishek Sharma By Checking His Pockets During Training Ahead Of IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2026 | Watch Video

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Here’s When The Couple Will Tie Knot, Grand Celebration Details Inside

Politics Overshadows India’s AI Moment? 10 Indian Youth Congress Members Detained After They Stage ‘Shirtless’ Protest At AI Summit 2026, BJP Slams Congress After High-Voltage Drama

Pakistan Players Suffer Massive Blow, Likely to Face Boycott at The Hundred Auction: Report

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry
Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry
Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry
Ambala Horror Caught On Camera: Impatient Daughter Drags Elderly Mother Inside Home By Hair After She Struggles To Walk, Leaves Internet Angry

QUICK LINKS