Massive Fire Breaks Out At MP Flats In Delhi, Firefighting Underway

A massive fire broke out on Friday afternoon at the residential flats allotted to Members of Parliament (MPs) in Delhi. Several fire engines have rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations are currently underway.

The blaze reportedly erupted at one of the MP housing complexes located in central Delhi, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. Police and Delhi Fire Service officials are on the scene, and rescue operations are ongoing.

(This is a breaking story.. More details are awaited)