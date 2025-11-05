LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Six passengers were killed after they were struck by the Howrah-Kalka Mail train while crossing the railway line at Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur on Wednesday morning. Gomoh-Prayagraj Barwadih passenger train, coming from Sonbhadra, arrived at platform number four at around 9:15 am today.

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 5, 2025 11:36:03 IST

Mirzapur Train Accident: Passengers On Track Run Over By Train; 6 Dead

Six passengers were killed after they were struck by the Howrah-Kalka Mail train while crossing the railway line at Chunar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur on Wednesday morning.

A tragic incident occurred in Mirzapur when pilgrims returning from the Kartik Purnima bath were struck by a train while crossing railway tracks. The Gomoh-Prayagraj Barwadih passenger train, arriving from Sonbhadra, reached platform number four at around 9:15 am.

The tragedy took place when a bunch of passengers got off the wrong side of the platform and attempted to cross the main line, despite a Foot Over Bridge being present.

The Indian Railways reported, “Train no 13309, Chopan- Prayagraj Express, arrived at Chunar Station Platform 4 in Uttar Pradesh. Some passengers went on the wrong side and were trespassing on the main line while the Foot Over Bridge is available. Train no 12311, Netaji Express, was through from the main line. As reported, 3-4 passengers were run over by Train no 12311, Netaji Express at Chunar Main.”

CM Yogi Orders Immediate Relief And Medical Aid

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He directed the SDRF and NDRF teams to rush to the site and carry out relief operations swiftly. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, according to a statement from his office.

Bilaspur Train Accident

Meanwhile, the South East Central Railway confirmed that the death toll in the Bilaspur train accident has risen to 11, with 20 others injured and receiving treatment at a hospital. Train operations at the site have now resumed.

The fatal collision occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday, when a MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) passenger train crashed into a stationary goods train near Bilaspur station. The impact was severe, causing the MEMU’s front coach, which was engine-assembled, to mount the cargo wagon with a thunderous jolt.

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 11:15 AM IST
QUICK LINKS