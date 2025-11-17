Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

A chilling crime has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, a man in Prayagraj murdered his wife and attempted to stage the killing as a suicide by writing on the wall with her blood. The victim, Sushma, was found dead on Friday at her rented home, with a knife still lodged in her throat, and a disturbing message nearby which read: “My husband is innocent, I am mad.”

The police have arrested her husband Rohit Dwivedi, who, after hours of interrogation, confessed to killing her.

Murder Disguised as Suicide

Investigators say Dwivedi stabbed his wife in the neck during a heated argument that arose from ongoing marital disputes and allegations of his extramarital affair. Following her killing, he wrote a false suicide note on the floor with her blood to mislead police.

He then arrived at the scene of the crime, acting distraught, at one point calling their landlord to “check on her” to establish an alibi. His performance initially suggested suicide, but forensic discrepancies soon revealed the opposite that wasn’t enough blood on Sushma’s hands to have written the message.

Confession and Arrest

Under interrogation, Dwivedi broke down and confessed to the murder. The two had been married since 2020 and were said to be constantly fighting over issues related to not having children and Dwivedi’s relationship with another woman.

The police have now sent him to jail as further investigation continues.

Increasing Crimes Against Women

The case of Prayagraj comes amidst the rise in crimes against women in India.

Data from the NCRB 2022 recorded 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women-a 4% rise from the previous year, averaging 51 complaints every hour.

The national rate for crimes was 66.4 per lakh women, while states like Delhi (144.4), Haryana (118.7), and Telangana (117.6) reported rates far above it.

According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), 32% of ever-married women reported experiencing physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by their husbands.

The NCW has received 7,698 complaints from across the country in 2025 alone on issues related to domestic violence, assault, and criminal intimidation, among others.

The government says initiatives under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the expansion of Fast Track Special Courts aim to speed up justice in such cases. While Prayagraj is shocked by this brutal killing, it highlights the dire need for stronger protection mechanisms and accountability in cases of domestic violence.

