LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news india vs pakistan latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals > Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

A Prayagraj man killed his wife, then tried to fake her suicide by writing “My husband is innocent, I am mad” with her blood. Police found inconsistencies, leading to his confession and arrest. The case highlights rising domestic violence and crimes against women in India.

Police found inconsistencies, leading to his confession and arrest. (Photo: Canva)
Police found inconsistencies, leading to his confession and arrest. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 17, 2025 15:52:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

A chilling crime has taken place in Uttar Pradesh, a man in Prayagraj murdered his wife and attempted to stage the killing as a suicide by writing on the wall with her blood. The victim, Sushma, was found dead on Friday at her rented home, with a knife still lodged in her throat, and a disturbing message nearby which read: “My husband is innocent, I am mad.”

The police have arrested her husband Rohit Dwivedi, who, after hours of interrogation, confessed to killing her.

Murder Disguised as Suicide

Investigators say Dwivedi stabbed his wife in the neck during a heated argument that arose from ongoing marital disputes and allegations of his extramarital affair. Following her killing, he wrote a false suicide note on the floor with her blood to mislead police.

He then arrived at the scene of the crime, acting distraught, at one point calling their landlord to “check on her” to establish an alibi. His performance initially suggested suicide, but forensic discrepancies soon revealed the opposite that wasn’t enough blood on Sushma’s hands to have written the message.

Confession and Arrest

Under interrogation, Dwivedi broke down and confessed to the murder. The two had been married since 2020 and were said to be constantly fighting over issues related to not having children and Dwivedi’s relationship with another woman.

The police have now sent him to jail as further investigation continues.

Increasing Crimes Against Women

The case of Prayagraj comes amidst the rise in crimes against women in India.

Data from the NCRB 2022 recorded 4,45,256 cases of crimes against women-a 4% rise from the previous year, averaging 51 complaints every hour.

The national rate for crimes was 66.4 per lakh women, while states like Delhi (144.4), Haryana (118.7), and Telangana (117.6) reported rates far above it.

According to NFHS-5 (2019–21), 32% of ever-married women reported experiencing physical, sexual, or emotional abuse by their husbands.

The NCW has received 7,698 complaints from across the country in 2025 alone on issues related to domestic violence, assault, and criminal intimidation, among others.

The government says initiatives under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the expansion of Fast Track Special Courts aim to speed up justice in such cases. While Prayagraj is shocked by this brutal killing, it highlights the dire need for stronger protection mechanisms and accountability in cases of domestic violence.

ALSO READ: Sheikh Hasina Verdict: Who Are Sajeeb Wazed And Saima Wazed And What They Said On Their Mother’s Death Sentence

First published on: Nov 17, 2025 3:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: domestic violence IndiaPrayagraj murderuttar pradeshuttar-pradesh-crime

RELATED News

Rape, Forced Abortion, Torture: UP Woman Says Husband ‘Lost’ Her In Gambling, Eight Men Raped Her

Days After Vasai’s Vidya Mandir School Student Dies In Mumbai, Parents Blame Brutal 100 Sit-Up Punishment

TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee Alleges West Bengal Governor Supplied Arms To BJP Leaders At Raj Bhavan, Sparks Fresh Row

Female Doctor From Haryana Questioned After CIK Raids Residence In Anantnag Linked To Nowgam Blast Probe

Karnataka Becomes First State In India To Approve One Paid Period Leave Every Month For Women Aged 18–52

LATEST NEWS

Where Is Sheikh Hasina Now? Internet Buzzes With Questions After Ex-Bangladesh PM Gets Death Sentence

Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy ‘Stealer,’ On Cloud Nine After Pakistan Shaheens’ Victory Over India A, PCB Chief Says…

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Sentence Verdict : A Look At World Leaders Who Were Similarly Sentenced

How Punjab Woman Sarabjeet Kaur Misled Authorities As Jatha Member To Marry Muslim Boyfriend Of Nine Years In Pakistan

Why Drinking Fennel Water at Night Can Transform Your Health? Check Facts

‘Me No Pause Me Play’ Trailer Sparks Conversations on Womanhood and Reinvention

Uttar Pradesh Disturbing Act Caught On CCTV: Middle-Aged Man Molests Class 8 Student In Broad Daylight, What The Girl Did Next Will…

Viral Image Shows US Politician Looking At ‘Porn’ On Plane, Blames Elon Musk, Here’s Why

Popular Bollywood Stars and Their Net Worths: Who’s Leading the List in 2025?

Who Is Azam Khan? SP Leader And His Son Abdullah Azam Sentenced To 7 Years In Dual PAN Card Case Two Months After Getting Released

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood
Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood
Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood
Prayagraj Horror: Man Kills Wife, Writes ‘Husband Is Innocent’ On Wall With Her Blood

QUICK LINKS