Pune Horror: 33-Year-Old Woman Mauled By Pack Of Stray Dogs, Suffers Severe Bites On Neck And Face – Dies Of Excessive Blood Loss On Road | Watch

A woman aged 33 years was fatally injured as the result of a dog attack by a pack of stray dogs early on 10 December in the Pune District of Maharashtra. The incident engendered concern and fear among residents living in that area.

The victim has been identified as a resident of Chakan named Shobha Vijay Waghmare, who originally lived in Deglur (Nanded) in Maharashtra. According to police officials, Ms Waghmare was attacked at around 2:00 a.m. along the service road underneath the flyover near Ambethan Chowk on the Pune-Nashik Highway while walking down that road by herself.

CCTV Shows Pack Of Six Dogs Attacking Victim

CCTV footage from a nearby store confirmed this horrific attack, in which six stray dogs attacked Ms Waghmare simultaneously. The videos showed the six dogs regularly penetrating Ms Waghmare’s attempts to protect herself via the use of rocks she had collected along her walk and attacking her violently in the limbs, neck and face for approximately 15 minutes prior to death due to either excessive blood loss due to the attacks received by the pack of dogs or from the injuries received from the gang of dogs.

Local people discovered the body the following morning and called the police. The condition of the body caused some people to speculate that the woman was assaulted or murdered. However, police later determined that the woman’s death was due to a stray dog attack. They came to this conclusion after viewing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area and completing a preliminary investigation.

Residents Demand Action On Stray Dog Menace

The incident has caused considerable public unrest in Chakan as well as neighbouring areas, with many residents expressing concerns regarding the increased number of stray dogs. There has also been a call for immediate action from local authorities to deal with the problem as well as for measures to increase safety in the community.

There have been previous instances of stray dog attacks in the area. For example, earlier in January 2026, there were reports of a suspected rabid stray dog biting at least 33 people (including children and seniors) in and around Chakan, creating a great deal of fear among local residents.

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